A la carte: Food and beer fests galore in Sonoma County this August

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2019, 1:23PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HEALDSBURG

Wine Library welcomes some of industry’s legends

The Sonoma County Wine Library will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with “An Evening with Sonoma County Wine legends” at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Best Western Dry Creek Inn’s Krug Event Center.

Those who have made major contributions to the wine industry include David Ramey of Ramey Wine Cellars, Katie Wetzel Murphy of Alexander Valley Vineyards, David Stare of Dry Creek Vineyards, Bob Cabral of Bob Cabral Wines and Ana Keller of Keller Estates.

The legends will participate in a panel discussion moderated by wine writer Linda Murphy.

Beforehand, there will be a reception featuring light appetizers from Dustin Valette of Valette Healdsburg along with some wines made by the panelists. A silent auction will also be held.

Tickets are $30, to benefit the Friends of Sonoma County Wine Library.

To reserve: brownpapertickets.com/event/4275237. 198 Dry Creek Road.

HEALDSBURG

Mags for Ag at Valette

Taste Network will kick off Mags for Ag — a multi-city dinner tour with the mission of encouraging new farmers in the U.S. — at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Valette n Healdsburg.

The dinner begins with a wine reception with caviar and passed canapes from Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread followed by keynote speaker Brady Lowe, founder of Cochon555, on how agriculture and technology can work together.

Chefs will cook select cuts of heritage pork Yakitori-style and serve a family-style feast while winemakers pour magnums tableside. The benefit evening comes to a close with a silent auction.

Tickets are $500. To reserve: magsforag.com/healdsburg. 344 Center St.

SEBASTOPOL

Take a bite of the apple

The Sonoma County Farm Trails will celebrate Sonoma County’s most beloved apple at the Gravenstein Apple Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18 at Ragle Ranch park.

The family-friendly festival includes live music, a DIY arena, Life on the Farm area, food vendors such as Ramen Gaijin, Black Piglet, The Farmer’s Wife and Lowell’s along with the traditional apple pie baking contest, children’s activities and family games.

Actor and film narrator Peter Coyote will give a demonstration on how to make jams and jellies, and the Artisan Tasting Lounge ($20 more) offers an array of local cheeses, chef bites, farm bounty, spirits, wine, microbrews and craft ciders.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for kids 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and under. To reserve: gravensteinapplefair.com. 500 Ragle Road.

SANTA ROSA

Brew Fest at the fair

The third annual NorCal Brew Fest will return to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 with unlimited tastes of more than 50 beers and ciders.

The festival celebrates the 2019 Brew Competition, which gave Best of Show to the Bear Republic Brewing Company of Cloverdale for their Fiat Brux.

Tickets are $47, which includes fair admission and a concert by David Victor, formerly of Boston, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Theatre Stage. To reserve: norcalbrewfest.com. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

GEYSERVILLE

What’s new at the remodeled inn

The newly remodeled Geyserville Inn has just finished a $2 million remodel and is celebrating with a few special offerings this summer.

On Thursdays, the Geyserville Grille is serving up a finger-lickin’ good Fried Chicken Dinner with sides such as mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies and a grilled baguette. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on Thursday through Monday.

Local musicians take the stage from 5 to 8 p.m. for dancing every Friday night. And, for the weekend brunch, there are $15 bottomless mimosas. Brunch is served from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Geyserville Inn is located at 21714 Geyserville Ave. geyservilleinn.com

ST. HELENA

Mad Firkin Fest

Mad Fritz Brewing Co. will celebrate its fifth anniversary from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Bale Grist Mill.

The afternoon features beers from some of the best breweries in the country straight from the cask or Firkin, local eats and music.

Admission is $95 to $110. On-site parking is $35, while the shuttle from the Mad Fritz Brewery and Malthouse at 420 Lafata St. in St. Helena is free. There is also an optional one-mile hike in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. For more information or to reserve: madfirkinfest.com.

SANTA ROSA

Veg out at VegFest

The Sonoma County VegFest, a celebration of compassion, will serve up all kinds of healthy, vegetarian fare from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

In addition to food vendors, there will be cooking demonstrations, speakers and a new Animal Film Fest plus a companion animal adoption trailer.

Tickets are $5. To reserve: socovegfest.org. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

GRATON

Biscuit Bullet arrives

Big Bottom Market of Guerneville has parked a classic Airstream trailer — the Big Bottom Biscuit Bullet — at Bowman Cellars and is serving up sweet and savory foods on the weekends.

The menu includes market favorites such as the Biscuit BLT, Biscuit with Pulled Pork and Coleslaw, The Sea Biscuit (with lox and cream cheese), Biscuit with Butter and Jam, Biscuit with Berries and Cream and a Mezze Plate with hummus, lentil paté, olives, feta and mixed greens.

Bowman Cellars is a boutique family winery that makes rosé, chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel. The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. bowmancellars.com

The Biscuit Bullet is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 9010 Graton Road. bigbottom market.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine