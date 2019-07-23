A la carte: Food and beer fests galore in Sonoma County this August

HEALDSBURG

Wine Library welcomes some of industry’s legends

The Sonoma County Wine Library will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with “An Evening with Sonoma County Wine legends” at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Best Western Dry Creek Inn’s Krug Event Center.

Those who have made major contributions to the wine industry include David Ramey of Ramey Wine Cellars, Katie Wetzel Murphy of Alexander Valley Vineyards, David Stare of Dry Creek Vineyards, Bob Cabral of Bob Cabral Wines and Ana Keller of Keller Estates.

The legends will participate in a panel discussion moderated by wine writer Linda Murphy.

Beforehand, there will be a reception featuring light appetizers from Dustin Valette of Valette Healdsburg along with some wines made by the panelists. A silent auction will also be held.

Tickets are $30, to benefit the Friends of Sonoma County Wine Library.

To reserve: brownpapertickets.com/event/4275237. 198 Dry Creek Road.

HEALDSBURG

Mags for Ag at Valette

Taste Network will kick off Mags for Ag — a multi-city dinner tour with the mission of encouraging new farmers in the U.S. — at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Valette n Healdsburg.

The dinner begins with a wine reception with caviar and passed canapes from Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread followed by keynote speaker Brady Lowe, founder of Cochon555, on how agriculture and technology can work together.

Chefs will cook select cuts of heritage pork Yakitori-style and serve a family-style feast while winemakers pour magnums tableside. The benefit evening comes to a close with a silent auction.

Tickets are $500. To reserve: magsforag.com/healdsburg. 344 Center St.

SEBASTOPOL

Take a bite of the apple

The Sonoma County Farm Trails will celebrate Sonoma County’s most beloved apple at the Gravenstein Apple Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18 at Ragle Ranch park.

The family-friendly festival includes live music, a DIY arena, Life on the Farm area, food vendors such as Ramen Gaijin, Black Piglet, The Farmer’s Wife and Lowell’s along with the traditional apple pie baking contest, children’s activities and family games.

Actor and film narrator Peter Coyote will give a demonstration on how to make jams and jellies, and the Artisan Tasting Lounge ($20 more) offers an array of local cheeses, chef bites, farm bounty, spirits, wine, microbrews and craft ciders.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for kids 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and under. To reserve: gravensteinapplefair.com. 500 Ragle Road.

SANTA ROSA

Brew Fest at the fair

The third annual NorCal Brew Fest will return to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 with unlimited tastes of more than 50 beers and ciders.

The festival celebrates the 2019 Brew Competition, which gave Best of Show to the Bear Republic Brewing Company of Cloverdale for their Fiat Brux.

Tickets are $47, which includes fair admission and a concert by David Victor, formerly of Boston, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Theatre Stage. To reserve: norcalbrewfest.com. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

GEYSERVILLE

What’s new at the remodeled inn

The newly remodeled Geyserville Inn has just finished a $2 million remodel and is celebrating with a few special offerings this summer.