Meadowood Napa Valley named among top 100 hotels in the world by Travel and Leisure

Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena has been named among the top 100 hotels in the world by Travel and Leisure magazine readers.

The Napa County hotel was ranked 75th on the annual "World's Best" list which included properties in 33 countries and six continents.

The ranking was based on a survey of readers' travel experiences. Hotels were scored for their rooms, facilities, location, service, food and overall value.



The hotel is known for The Restaurant at Meadowood, which has received three Michelin stars for nine consecutive years. Other on-site amenities include a golf course, tennis court, fitness classes and a spa.

For more information about Meadowood's facilities visit its website here.

The Travel and Leisure list is a part of their series of "World's Best" awards, including top airlines, best cities across the world and highly-ranked tours and safaris.

San Francisco was ranked 14th on the list of the 15 best cities in the U.S. Charleston, S.C. won top prize as the best city.