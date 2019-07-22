Guy Fieri makes The Hollywood Reporter's list of '20 Power Players of Food Media'

Santa Rosa resident Guy Fieri has made The Hollywood Reporter's list of "20 Power Players of Food Media"

According to THR, the list highlights the most impactful food executives, creators and icons, with help from viewership data and “insider guidance.”

THR pointed to Fieri’s three Food Network shows as high points in his career, especially the wildly popular “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” which is heading into its 30th season.

“Triple D,” as Fieri calls it, has been the “most impactful, in ratings and for the eateries featured,” according to the magazine.

Dubbed “The Culinary Populist” of the bunch, Fieri spends his time on "Triple D" visiting restaurants across the U.S., speaking to restaurant owners, chefs and customers about the food and their culinary process.

Fieri, according to the magazine, has also seen success in his “70 restaurants in the U.S. and licensing deals with cruise ships, casinos and airports,” which has expanded his impact on food media beyond his trips to “Flavortown” and bleach-blond, spiky hair.

Other Bay Area favorites on the list include: "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" author Samin Nosrat, a UC Berkeley grad, and "Top Chef" hosts Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, who filmed the first season of the cooking contest in San Francisco.