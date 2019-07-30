A la carte: Bodega barbecue, Healdsburg wine and more

HEALDSBURG

Chef Palmer teams with winemaker for Project Zin

Chef Charlie Palmer and winemaker Clay Mauritson have teamed up to present the ninth annual Project Zin on Aug. 16 and 17 at Hotel Healdsburg.

The wine weekend, to benefit the Down Syndrome Association North Bay, includes dining and educational events with some of the industry’s most elite winemakers.

It will culminate the evening of Aug. 17 with a sampling of 21 of the most sought-after zinfandels paired with food from Palmer and other Sonoma County chefs, followed by a silent auction and live auction with winemaker Daryl Groom.

Tickets range from $125 to $200 for individual events. To reserve: projectzin.org/tickets. 25 Matheson St.

hEALDSBURG

Take canine companion to Artsy Dogs of Kokomo

The seventh annual Artsy Dogs of Kokomo, a benefit for the Paws for Love Foundation, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Kokomo Winery.

The day includes wine tasting and grilled hot dogs and sausages available by donation. An artist will create a portrait of your best friend for a donation of $25. There also will be dogs for adoption from Sonoma County Animal Services, Green Dog Rescue and Rohnert Park Animal Services.

Admission is free, and well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to attend. 4791 Dry Creek Road at Timber Crest Farms. pawsforlove.info or kokomowines.com

BODEGA

Time to get fired up about Big Event with barbecue

The 39th annual Bodega Fire Big Event BBQ will be held 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in downtown Bodega.

The event kicks off with the county’s shortest parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a craft fair, live music and lunch with a choice of tri-tip or chicken plate plus chili, salad and garlic bread.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids. Beer, wine and desserts also available. 17184 Bodega highway.

SEBASTOPOL

Wine, music, more at Food for Thought benefit

Our Long Table, an evening of food, friends and music, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Vine Hill House at O’Connell Vineyards.

The evening includes summer wines, dinner, live music and a live auction. Tickets are $120, with proceeds going to support Food for Thought, a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of nearly 700 people living with illnesses in Sonoma County.

To reserve: FFTfoodbank.org/our-long-table. 3601 Vine Hill Road.

HEALDSBURG

Glean design insights at Harmon Guest House

Harmon Guest House will host “Designing the Magic,” its third in a series of public forums, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the property’s rooftop event space.

The forum is moderated by Jaime Derringer, creator of the blog Design Milk, with presentations from founders and creative directors of various industries. It is co-hosted by Circe Sher and Rob Forbes, founder of Design Within Reach furniture company and Public Bikes, an online bike retailer that designs and sells European-style bicycles aimed at urban cyclists.

Guest speakers include designer/illusionist Andrew Evans, hoteler/designer Liz Lambert, music marketer Bruce Florh and museum architect Kalapat Yantrasast.

The evening will end with a reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House. Tickets are $125. To reserve: harmonguesthouse.com. /elevated-talks/ 227 Healdsburg Ave.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.