10 perfect perennials for your Sonoma County garden

Among flowering plants, annuals pump out lots of colorful blossoms all season, then die as winter sets in. But they can’t hold a candle to the variety of interesting forms, subtle colors, and visual textures of perennials — the plants whose herbaceous aerial parts return each year from their living roots.

The problem with perennials is that most of them have just a short time in bloom and then are simply stems and foliage for most of the growing season. Consider, for instance, the wisteria. Its hanging trusses of white to lavender fragrant flowers are overwhelmingly beautiful. They’d be the perfect perennial except their bloom period is about 10 days at most.

While most gardeners want colorful flowers in their gardens, perennials tend to make a patch that’s mostly green leaves for most of the year. What’s a gardener to do?

One answer is to intersperse those special perennials that carry their flowers for several months (or keep producing new blossoms for months), with annuals that add color all summer long, such as ageratum, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and zinnias, among many others.

Don’t forget to add a few perennials with short bloom periods just because you love them. Bleeding hearts (Dicentra spectabilis), for instance, only bloom in April and May around here, but are so charming I wouldn’t be without them.

But to get the most bloom for your buck, here are 10 picks for perennials that will keep on giving, while anchoring your flower garden:

Various species of Achillea, commonly called yarrow, are staples of the summer garden, but the queen of them all is ‘Coronation Gold.’ It will start blooming with flat brilliant gold umbels in late May and continue in flower until September if you deadhead the spent flowers. Its finely cut foliage adds interest, too.

The great British plantsman Graham Stuart Thomas is not one to gush, but calls Aster x frikartii ‘Monch’ “Not only the finest perennial aster, it’s one of the six best plants, and should be in every garden.” Its 2½-inch lavender-blue daisies have golden centers. Bloom starts in June and spreads joy into October.

The Serbian Bellflower (Campanula poscharskyana) produces scads of star-shaped lavender-blue flowers on low-growing, trailing stems in May and June and again from September until winter shuts it down. It likes partial shade and loves a rock garden. It’s not a thirsty plant but a little summer water will help it get ready for its fall display.

Coreopsis verticillata ‘Moonbeam’ gets its variety name from the pale-yellow color of its profuse, small, daisylike flowers that bloom from June until the onset of winter. It likes full sun but also performs well in partial shade. Its pastel yellow perfectly complements just about any other color you can pair it with. And it has fine, threadlike, ferny foliage that is a relief from all the large green leaves around it.

We’re lucky here in USDA Hardiness Zone 9 because we can grow the half-hardy Erigeron karvinskianus, the bonytip fleabane (sometimes sold as E. micronatus). This plant makes 18- to 24-inch mounds of wiry stemmed foliage covered with tiny white daisies from May to September, so it’s almost always in flower. It can spread but is easily pulled out if it spreads too far.