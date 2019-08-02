10 perfect perennials for your Sonoma County garden

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2019, 2:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Among flowering plants, annuals pump out lots of colorful blossoms all season, then die as winter sets in. But they can’t hold a candle to the variety of interesting forms, subtle colors, and visual textures of perennials — the plants whose herbaceous aerial parts return each year from their living roots.

The problem with perennials is that most of them have just a short time in bloom and then are simply stems and foliage for most of the growing season. Consider, for instance, the wisteria. Its hanging trusses of white to lavender fragrant flowers are overwhelmingly beautiful. They’d be the perfect perennial except their bloom period is about 10 days at most.

While most gardeners want colorful flowers in their gardens, perennials tend to make a patch that’s mostly green leaves for most of the year. What’s a gardener to do?

One answer is to intersperse those special perennials that carry their flowers for several months (or keep producing new blossoms for months), with annuals that add color all summer long, such as ageratum, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and zinnias, among many others.

Don’t forget to add a few perennials with short bloom periods just because you love them. Bleeding hearts (Dicentra spectabilis), for instance, only bloom in April and May around here, but are so charming I wouldn’t be without them.

But to get the most bloom for your buck, here are 10 picks for perennials that will keep on giving, while anchoring your flower garden:

Various species of Achillea, commonly called yarrow, are staples of the summer garden, but the queen of them all is ‘Coronation Gold.’ It will start blooming with flat brilliant gold umbels in late May and continue in flower until September if you deadhead the spent flowers. Its finely cut foliage adds interest, too.

The great British plantsman Graham Stuart Thomas is not one to gush, but calls Aster x frikartii ‘Monch’ “Not only the finest perennial aster, it’s one of the six best plants, and should be in every garden.” Its 2½-inch lavender-blue daisies have golden centers. Bloom starts in June and spreads joy into October.

The Serbian Bellflower (Campanula poscharskyana) produces scads of star-shaped lavender-blue flowers on low-growing, trailing stems in May and June and again from September until winter shuts it down. It likes partial shade and loves a rock garden. It’s not a thirsty plant but a little summer water will help it get ready for its fall display.

Coreopsis verticillata ‘Moonbeam’ gets its variety name from the pale-yellow color of its profuse, small, daisylike flowers that bloom from June until the onset of winter. It likes full sun but also performs well in partial shade. Its pastel yellow perfectly complements just about any other color you can pair it with. And it has fine, threadlike, ferny foliage that is a relief from all the large green leaves around it.

We’re lucky here in USDA Hardiness Zone 9 because we can grow the half-hardy Erigeron karvinskianus, the bonytip fleabane (sometimes sold as E. micronatus). This plant makes 18- to 24-inch mounds of wiry stemmed foliage covered with tiny white daisies from May to September, so it’s almost always in flower. It can spread but is easily pulled out if it spreads too far.

The ever-blooming daylily (Hemerocallis hybrid ‘Happy Returns’) may be the perfect perennial. It opens its cheery soft lemon-yellow trumpets continually from May to October. Its clumps are well-behaved, growing only to 18 inches tall. Of all the 40,000 varieties of daylilies listed by the American Hemerocallis Society, it is the all-star.

In the dark recesses of the shade garden, reserve a spot for Lamium maculatum ‘White Nancy.’ Pure white blossoms cover its foot-tall spotted foliage and reflect a welcome light in pools of shade. Perennials expert Fred McGourty says of it, “It’s the best introduction among groundcovers for shade that I have seen in the past 25 years.”

How about a swath of rich scarlet flowers accompanying a butterfly bush’s purplish-blue panicles? Achieve it by planting Potentilla hybrid ‘Gibson’s Scarlet’ right beside Buddleia davidii. The potentilla, known commonly as cinquefoil, will grow up and into the buddleia, making a scarlet and purplish pairing that will attract humans, to say nothing of butterflies. And the scarlet flowers bloom from June to September.

Like Aster x frikartii, Stokesia laevis ‘Blue Danube’ is an absolute must for any flower garden. The blossoms are uniquely beautiful. Each is about three inches across, their color is a silvery lavender-blue, and their shape seems devised by a master jeweler—inner thread-like petals are topped with a dazzle of white stamens, all surrounded by longer petals that divide into four or five filigreed lobes at their tips. If kept deadheaded, it blooms from July until winter senescence arrives, and even then, if the spent blossoms are removed, it may keep flowering. It does need summer water, though, and good drainage in winter is a must.

Nothing short of severe drought stops Verbena hybrid ‘Homestead Purple’ from flowering its head off from May until winter’s frosts. In our region, the 8- to 12-inch foliage is evergreen. It likes poor to average — but well-drained — soil, not rich garden loam. Give it full sun. It tolerates lots of heat, and gets by with just a little water. Plant it atop a stone wall, and it will cascade over the edge like a purple waterfall.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.

