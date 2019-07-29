Venturing Out in Sonoma County week of July 28

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 29, 2019, 2:47PM

YOGA POP-UP, JULY 30

Bodega Bay: Unwind after work with an hour of yoga instruction, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road, Bring a mat, water and hat and meet in the parking lot. $5 advance registration required, parking $7. SonomaCountyParks.org, 707-789-9699.

WINGING IT, JULY 31

Forestville: Leisurely bird walk designed for older adults 8:30-10:30 a.m. Steelhead Beach Regional Park, 9000 River Road. Parking $7. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the park. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-539-2865.

IREAD OUTSIDE. AUG. 1

Santa Rosa: Kids read out loud while exploring nature in the garden 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave. The event is geared toward children six and younger, but all siblings are invited. This free LandPaths event is the last of the summer LandPaths.org.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Santa Rosa: Learn how to construct a solar oven and enjoy a snack cooked by the sun at 1,2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. SonomaCountyParks.org, 707-539-2865.

PADDLEBOARDING, AUG. 3

Santa Rosa: Learn beginning paddleboarding techniques in a classroom followed by on the water instruction, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. For ages $8 and up, $15-$35. 707-543-3737.

