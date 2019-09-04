Cotati's Down to Earth serves up refined comfort food

When 43-year-old chef Chris Ball decided to open his first restaurant in downtown Cotati in 2017 — Down to Earth Cafe — he already had nearly 30 years in the food industry business under his belt.

The Midwest native, who came to California after culinary school to cook at chef Bradley Ogden’s Lark Creek Inn in Larkspur, decided he wanted to create a fast-casual eatery that would deliver some of the comfort food of the Midwest, only with the refined simplicity of California cuisine.

“My food is all about the things that remind me of my childhood,” said Ball, now the father of two young boys. “We’re the spot where people say, ‘This reminds me of how my grandmother cooked.’ ”

Case in point: his Slow Braised Shortribs served with mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, “horsey” sauce and natural jus.

“The short ribs is basically meat and potatoes, with a pan sauce and veggies on the side,” he said. “As a kid, it would have been overcooked and dry pot roast on Sundays. This dish takes me back to that, even though we make a veal demi-glace.”

From his childhood in northern Michigan, Ball also brought with him the late-night memory of poutine, a Canadian concoction that consists of French fries and cheese curds smothered in brown gravy — the kind of ballast folks tend to order after 2 a.m. when the bars close.

It wasn’t until he reinvented the dish, however, that he was able to sell poutine to the Californians.

“I tried to recreate it faithfully, but nobody bought it,” he said. “Here at Down to Earth, you can have Slow Braised Short Rib Poutine ... it’s short ribs with blue cheese cracklings and beef demi-glace over hand-cut fries. Nobody does that out here.”

Native New Yorkers have also been thrilled to find a Classic Reuben Sandwich at Down to Earth that tastes like the real thing, because it’s mounded high with housemade pastrami. The chef wet brines the beef and then smokes it slowly from four to six weeks.

“I modeled my pastrami after the Katz Deli Reuben in New York,” Ball said. “I want to do it right, not halfway.”

One of the cafe’s most popular dishes is the Turkey, Bacon and Avocado “Cotati” Cobb Salad, a dish that originated in Southern California. Ball gives it a twist by making his own dry-cured bacon, which takes two to four weeks. The bacon also stars in the Turkey, Bacon and Avocado Sandwich.

“I’ve tried to gear our menu to efficiency,” he said. “Every protein gets used two to four times ... pulled pork appears in three dishes. Short ribs are in two dishes. We cross- utilize chicken.”

After working for the Lark Creek Inn, Ball transferred to One Market and Lark Creek Steak in San Francisco, then came back to Larkspur to work for The Yankee Pier, all part of the Lark Creek Restaurant Group. Then he jumped ship and went to work for Fish in Sausalito, which also runs TwoXSea, a sustainable seafood store.

“I grew up fishing and always loved the idea of sustainable fish,” he said. “We did 1,200 to 1,500 covers a day, and all the seafood came in from the docks.”