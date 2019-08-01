Hall of Flowers pre-fair event combines country music with colorful floral displays

The fragrance of freshly cut and colorful hydrangeas, gardenias, peonies and lilacs hung in the air during the Hall of Flowers event Wednesday on the eve of opening day at the Sonoma County Fair.

The theme, Country Gardens and Song, featured displays designed by gardeners that matched a country song with a different flower, such as San Antonio Rose and the Orange Blossom Festival, among dozens of others.

For months, gardeners who participated in the display competition combined saloons, train engines and waterfalls to go along with the country feel, while some decorated their gardens with old boots and worn leather hats full of wildflowers. Visitors at the flower festival also could drop by a recreated saloon to get a glass boot full of wine or beer.

Board member Tony Geraldi was impressed by the efforts of those who entered the competition, calling it the best display of flowers he has seen in decades.

“The landscapes they crafted are perfect,” said Geraldi, who has been attending the county fair since he was a child. “Our masterful gardeners put so much effort into their designs and that’s the reason the Hall of Flowers is the highlight of the fair each year.”

Linda Sandoval has been attending the event for 30 years. The tradition of the Hall of Flowers is what lures her back, as well as the opportunity to dress up in costumes to mimic the diverse themes.

A gardener herself, Sandoval also likes to attend the floral fest to scout flowers and be inspired by the designs.

“I come after the fair is over and bring a huge wheelbarrow to take some of these flowers and replant them in my garden,” she said. “So I have been wandering around taking mental notes of what I want, like the beautiful lilies.”

A display that saw a constant buzz of visitors was curated by Daniel Gibbs of Santa Rosa, who has been showing his garden designs at the fair for 15 years — and has won first place in varying categories every year.

His display this year, simply titled Sunflower, was equipped with wooden porches, wicker chairs, an archway covered in crawling vines and flowers of all variations popping with color.

Known among other gardeners as a legend, gardener Jennifer Crawford said Gibbs mentors all amateurs like herself on how to make the best displays.

Crawford said the Hall of Flowers event is special for garden lovers and curious people alike because it is an inspiration.

“People can see these displays and talk to us about how to implement it in their own areas at home,” said Crawford, who won a first-place prize for best use of a theme. Her garden featured a Texas backdrop equipped with a giant flag.

Gibbs participates in flower shows across the state, but said the Sonoma County event is his favorite.

“It is my hometown show and my family and I live on my farm together and prep for this each year,” he said. “We are all one community coming together sharing our love of gardens.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.