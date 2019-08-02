8 reasons to venture out in Sonoma County this week

SENIOR SAUNTER, AUG. 6

Sebastopol: Leisurely 2-mile walk for older adults, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. All abilities welcome. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

SUNSET HIKE, AUG. 6

Healdsburg: Join Sonoma Land Trust on a hike at White Rock Preserve near Healdsburg, 6-9 p.m. as the sun sets over Alexander Valley. The hike entails some inclines and off-trail exploring. $0-$15. outings@sonomalandtrust.org, 707-526-6930 ext. 110, sonomalandtrust.org.

STAR GAZING, AUG. 9

Santa Rosa: Bi-lingual, family-friendly hike to the Umbrella Tree at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road 6:30-9:30 p.m. during the Perseid meteor shower. Bring a dish for a potluck-style snack or desert. Online registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org 707-565-7888.

SAILING, AUG. 10

Santa Rosa: Beginner’s introductory sailing instruction for ages 12 and up, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. $40-$50. Register at santarosarec.com. 707-543-3737.

COAST HIKE, AUG. 10

Shell Beach: Join Bill Myers and Dave Chalk on a “cool” 7.5-mile, moderate, 4-mile hike on the Sonoma Coast. Meet in the Shell Beach parking lot three miles south of River Road (State Route 116), hike to the top of Red Hill, have lunch in the redwoods at the Pomo Campground and hike the Pomo Trail back to the parking lot. Bring lunch, liquids and dress for the weather. billanddavehikes.com.

CANCER FUNDRAISER, AUG. 10-11

Yountville: Nonprofit Crush Cancer Napa Valley’s 9th annual fundraiser that provides life’s basic necessities for cancer patients during treatment holds a silent auction and limited-seating dinner 5:30 p.m. at Vintner’s Golf Club and Lakeside Grill, 7901 Solano Ave. in Yountville Saturday, and a 5K walk starting 9 a.m. Sunday at the Yountville Community Park, 6516 Washington St. A portion of the funds goes to the Ole Health Foundation in Napa Valley. Registration and information are available at crushcancernapavalley.org or 707-287-1400.

PARK CLEANUP, AUG. 10

Santa Rosa: Help clean Brush Creek Park, 1180 Brush Creek Road, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 707-543-3279, SRCity.org/parksvolunteer.

TWILIGHT HIKE, AUG.11

Sonoma: Take a free 1-mile slow-paced walk on the Montini Trail, 7-8 p.m. Meet in the parking lot of the Vallejo Home in Sonoma State Historic Park, 363 3rd. Street West.

James Lanaras