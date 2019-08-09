How to turn a 1980s Windsor tract home into a modernized home for the new millenium

August 9, 2019

When Jean and John Hackenburg were house hunting five years ago, they found in Windsor a neighborhood they loved and a house that was, in Goldilocks’ parlance, “Just right” when it came to size. It also had a big quarter-acre backyard — almost unheard of in a subdivision — that posed all kinds of possibilities for the garden designer in Jean.

But aspects of the house, an upscale tract home from the 1980s, didn’t work for the way the couple lives now. And yet, rather than giving up on the place, set in a pretty, tree-lined subdivision in Windsor, the Hackenburgs took on the challenge of customizing it inside and out.

“A good friend of ours who is the architect (Craig Roland) said the house has good bones. I think I can work with you on this,” Jean Hackenburg said.

From the sidewalk the house looks much like the other homes on the street, architecturally speaking. But inside it’s like a new house, with a spacious kitchen, a casual dining area looking out at the garden and a revamped backyard that accommodates all the things the Hackenburgs love, from a side vegetable garden and nicely screened space for the hot tub, to a corner for John’s smoker and a shady spot for chilling out on hot afternoons.

“Working in the high-tech industry allowed me to use my creative skills, which is probably what I do in the garden,” said Jean, an accountant. “I’m a puzzle solver. That’s what you had to do in business. That’s still what you have to do. You get thrown a problem and you have to figure it out. And that’s what I enjoy. I love to figure out problems.”

Her bible is Sunset’s Western Garden Book.

“I’m on my third version,” she said. “My copy is dog-eared from looking at it. I put sticky notes all over.”

In the backyard she started by digging things up. Plants that seemed misplaced. Lava rock she found unsightly. Bricks that were all over the yard.

Jean recalls waking up at 3 a.m. one day to begin sketching a layout for the garden. They had already replaced the small deck with a long deck that stretches from the master bedroom to a casual dining area off the kitchen.

“I kept thinking that I need a landing area. And I need to use those bricks. I started drawing something casual. I didn’t want a formal garden,” she said.

She seized on the idea of using the bricks to create a walkway that started at the end of the deck and curved out in opposite directions to either side of the yard.

“We pulled up every brick; there were about 1,000. We piled them up and cleaned them off,” Jean said.

They collaborated with Seescape Landscape of Santa Rosa, which did the installation.

Choosing plants

She had been watching the sun patterns for months, which helped in planning where to place certain plants so they would thrive.

“We had seen the seasons and the way the sun was going to treat things,” she said.

There were two redwoods in the yard that had almost grown together, as well as two large cedars. She removed all but one redwood, making the formerly dark space light and bright.

In one back corner that was cooler in the late afternoon, she created a small deck for chilling out.

“It’s a good five degrees cooler in the afternoon,” she said. “We call it the wine and cheese deck.”

Hackenburg said she likes “small areas” rather than big expanses of grass edged by planting borders — the landscape that was already there. So she defined areas for different purposes and chose plantings according to the sunlight. She also massed plants to create more of a visual impact.

Hackenburg dug up the azaleas and hydrangeas and moved them to what she had planned as a shade garden. But when a neighbor removed some trees that had been shading the area, she got an umbrella for temporary cover and planted a young maple and white crape myrtle that within a few years will provide more shade. She also moved all the rose bushes to a sunny area along a side fence. Along the back, overlooking a creek, they installed hog fencing with wide openings to take advantage of the view but tall enough to keep out the deer.

A hot tub is set steps from the master bedroom and was the first piece to go into the new backyard. Hackenburg planted lemon and lime trees around it that will provide both fruit to eat and a privacy screen as they grow together. Planted on a mound, they are protected from wet roots and add interest in an otherwise flat space.

Adding conveniences

Inside, the couple made several dramatic changes that both modernize the space and make it more functional for them, without changing the existing footprint.

The first order was the kitchen. Jean, who loves to cook, knew the existing kitchen, which was small and dark, wouldn’t do. The cupboards and the counter space was too small. Hackenburg said she has learned through other remodels to build in conveniences according to her specific likes and needs. She doesn’t like clutter on the counters so she had cubbies created for large appliances. She also had a warming oven installed, which they use all the time for keeping plates and food warm while cooking and entertaining. All Hackenburg’s well-loved cookbooks are easily at hand but discretely stored in shelves built into the island. The house previously had a small opening between the kitchen and a family room. They opened that up significantly and turned the family room into a casual eating area.

“I like the idea that when I’m cooking I can look out into the yard and see the butterflies and bluebirds. It just makes me happy.”

Neither of the Hackenburgs are inclined to keep the home fires burning. So they replaced a large floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room with a beautiful custom-made cherry wood cabinet where they can keep their electronics and display their collection of indigenous pottery.

Another major change to bring the house into the millennium was to make the floors all one level. Like many homes of its era, the house was designed with step downs to different levels, including one particularly nettlesome step in a hallway covered with white carpeting that was a tumble waiting to happen. Designers now recognize that the multiple levels and steps can be hazard in a home and lead to trips and falls. They had their contractor bring everything up to one level throughout the house.

“It was not that big of a deal,” she said, describing it as one of the lesser expenses in the whole project, but one that made a huge difference and will make it safer for them to age in place.

“Everybody we know in this neighborhood that has a step down has had somebody fall. You have a couple of glasses of wine or people aren’t paying attention. Six inches down doesn’t sound like much but we have a friend who twisted his ankle badly.”

They also made flooring more uniform. Before the remodel, the living room and entry had Mexican tile, oak flooring and carpeting, far too much going on.

Other changes that made the house more adapted to their needs was to add lighting into the ceilings and to turn twin closets in the master bedroom into one large closet by taking out the wall between the two. Old-fashioned bifold doors were replaced with sliding Shoji screens that are both striking and allow the couple to easily find things inside. She said she loves it more than a walk-in closet in her last home.

They replaced all of the windows in the house with high-grade Andersen Windows. They got an initial estimate of $70,000 from a company that would procure and install all 19 windows. Instead, with some research and negotiation, John found a separate supplier for the windows and had their contractor install them, for a savings of $50,000.

“For the whole house, including the yard, we spent a little over $400,000,” Hackenburg said. “But we’ve redone everything. Now we have a house that exactly fits our lifestyle.”

