Upcoming events help North Bay residents sharpen their DIY skills

HEALDSBURG

Is it time to rejuvenate your Iris patch?

The Russian River Rose Company will hold Iris demonstrations on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Expert Roxie Nall will present a hands-on demonstration at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on how to dig, groom and plant irises. Nall will talk about the benefits of planting these tough, drought and deer-resistant bulbs. Guests also can visit the property’s Butterfly Garden in full bloom and shop from among hundreds of varieties of roses, irises and perennials for sale. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, russian-river-rose.com, 707-433-7455.

HEALDSBURG

Design Milk blogger to moderate talk

Jaime Derringer, author of the popular blog Design Milk, will moderate a salon talk with some leading names in the design world on Aug. 11 at Harmon Guest House.

The third in a series of “Elevated Talks” in the hotel’s rooftop event space, the talk, “Designing the Magic,” is co-hosted by Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, and Rob Forbes, founder of Design within Reach and Public Bikes.

The evening will kick off with a performance from illusionist and designer Andrew Evans, and will include presentations from hotelier and designer Liz Lambert, founder of Bunkhouse Group, music industry marketer Bruce Flohr, who signed such acts as the Dave Matthews Band and Foo Fighters during his time at RCA Records, and award-winning museum architect Kulapat Yantrasat

Derringers will host a Q&A session after the presentations.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Russian Riverkeeper, a Healdsburg-based nonprofit that pursues conservation of the Russian River. Tickets $125; overnight packages begin at $799. 3:30-6:30 p.m. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-431-8220; harmonguesthouse.com.

GLEN ELLEN

Propagation workshop

Quarryhill Botanical Garden Nursery Manager Samantha Myhre will teach the magic of propagation in a workshop Aug. 10. Myhre will show how propagating plants enables you to grow new plants that are identical to the original. You’ll learn how to take cuttings and how to care for the plants after you make the cuts. Everyone at the workshop will take cuttings of both perennials and shrubs, going home with 6 different species of plants. After the workshop they’ll know how to take cuttings in their own garden. Cost is $40. 10 a.m. to noon at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org.

SANTA ROSA

Hall of Flowers plant blowout

For some people, the annual Sonoma County Fair Hall of Flowers’ plant sale is something they look forward to every year.

The sale is a chance to scoop up the spoils from the big display gardens in the Hall of Flowers. Many exhibitors sell not just plants from their gardens but some of their props to help offset their costs. Some regulars scope out things they love from the gardens and hope will show up at the sale.

The sale is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11, (the last day of the fair), and continues Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WINDSOR

Fall food garden jump start

Keep vegetable garden going all winter by planting winter crops. Sonoma County Master Gardeners will show you grow food year-round during a free workshop on Aug. 10, at the Windsor Community Garden. Topics will range from selecting the right plant for the right place, managing pets naturally, using cover crops and more. Bring sunscreen, a hat, water and questions. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Held on the northwest side f the Windsor Town Green at Windsor Road and Joe Rodota Way just off the Windsor Civic Center parking lot. sonomamg.ucanr.edu.