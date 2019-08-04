Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County turns rain into Sunshine Celebration

It was disappointing, of course it was, when unusually wintry weather earlier this year forced Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County to scrub its main benefit gala.

But things have a way of working out, sometimes spectacularly.

Friday evening, supporters of the foundation committed to enhancing regional access to health care, mental health and early childhood development gathered at a gracious, hilltop Alexander Valley estate for the Sunshine Celebration.

It was a multi-splendored affair. Guests arrived by shuttle at the showcase home, owned by Steve Hicks, to behold a greeter in a dress festooned with champagne flutes. There was ample time to tour the premises, drink in the views and size up the offerings of the silent auction.

Dinner was memorable: A moving feast by chef Didier Ageorges of west Sonoma County’s Pascaline Patisserie & Cafe featuring stations that proffered an appetizing array of wine-paired tastes. A live auction led with verve by Rachel Britten enticed guests to dig deeper for the cause of improving health care in the northern portion of Sonoma County.

The idea for a Sunshine Celebration was born following the rain- and cold-prompted cancellation in May of the foundation’s Healthcare Affair. Real estate agents Tatiana McWilliams and Charlene Schnall, who are listing Hicks' estate for $6.25 million, obtained permission from their client to host the elegant reception and showcase the property, with its outdoor kitchen and fireplaces, pool, tennis court, bocce court, vegetable garden beds and enchanting views.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Steve Hicks owns the Alexander Valley estate used for the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County Sunshine Celebration. An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the ownership of the property.