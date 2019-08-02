Stephen and Ayesha Curry share sweet anniversary messages on Instagram

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2019, 2:23PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The internet can't help but swoon over Stephen and Ayesha Curry's wedding anniversary.

The Warriors superstar and the lifestyle guru recently took to Instagram to celebrate eight years of marriage with romantic messages to each other.

"Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry....that's my baby right there....love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!" Steph Curry wrote on Instagram.

The posts collectively received more than 3.6 million likes.

The two met as teenagers in a North Carolina youth group. After reconnecting years later, they were married in 2011 and now have three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon.

