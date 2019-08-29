Sonoma County ex-pats share on life in the Lone Star state

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted. When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update. If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you. This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story. Login Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story. Login Subscribe

J amie and Rosa O’Brien were never eager to leave Sonoma County. Besides building a business and raising a family here, the couple were enthralled by Wine Country’s myriad pleasures: fantastic weather, fresh food, the gorgeous coast.

But after losing their home in 2008 at the start of the recession, the couple found themselves scraping by on income from their Petaluma flower farm, which barely covered the monthly payments on their Santa Rosa rental house and other living expenses.

Approaching retirement age, they worried they were at risk of foreclosing on their future by not saving enough for it.

And so, they made a bold decision to sell everything and move to Texas, believing as many Californians apparently do, that a better life awaits in the Lone Star State.

Using what they earned from selling Aztec Dahlias and an inheritance, the O’Briens made a down payment on a new life near Dallas, where they now operate their own restaurant and live comfortably in an air-conditioned 3,500-square-foot home they purchased for $310,000.

“Everything’s just so much cheaper,” Jamie O’Brien, 54, said of Texas. “There’s no state tax. The property tax goes up every year, but you can appeal it.”

He said he and Rosa, who is 61, miss fresh sourdough bread, wineries, their close neighbors and friends and most of all, their three grown children, who still live in Sonoma County.

But the couple found a store they say is similar to Sonoma County’s Oliver’s Markets where they like to buy groceries as well as a sushi joint to satisfy that craving.

It’s not Bodega Bay. And in summer, who wouldn’t prefer a stroll through Guerneville’s shaded redwood forests than being caught on the open Texas range, melting in the sun? But given the economics of cashing out of California, the O’Briens are embracing the change. Even if they wanted to come back to Northern California — and they say they don’t — the couple probably couldn’t afford to.

“Unless we win the lottery,” Jamie O’Brien said.

'Don't California My Texas'

As documented in media reports, including by this newspaper following the wildfires of 2017, Californians are drawn to Texas for its relative affordability, available housing and for what some perceive to be a better quality of life. The Lone Star State is the most popular place for California transplants, according to government data. In a recent analysis by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Texas ranks highest on the “maybe” list for Californians who are simply thinking about moving.

The influx has sparked a backlash among some Texans who feel these Blue State expats are responsible for worsening traffic, driving up housing prices and spreading a noxious liberal political ideology. In the most recent Texas gubernatorial campaign, Greg Abbott, the incumbent candidate, adopted the slogan “Don’t California My Texas” as a reason to vote for him. He won another term.

It’s worth noting the Lone Star State is not actually high on the list of places where people specifically from Sonoma County choose to migrate. Texas rolls in at 40th on the list, with the Houston area charting highest. In fact, more people migrate to Sonoma County from Texas than vice versa.