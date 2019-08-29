Sonoma County ex-pats share on life in the Lone Star state

Some Sonoma County residents have cashed out of California and packed up for Texas, where the cost of living is relatively low and housing is plentiful. But what is it really like out there?
DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2019, 3:25PM
Updated 2 hours ago

J amie and Rosa O’Brien were never eager to leave Sonoma County. Besides building a business and raising a family here, the couple were enthralled by Wine Country’s myriad pleasures: fantastic weather, fresh food, the gorgeous coast.

But after losing their home in 2008 at the start of the recession, the couple found themselves scraping by on income from their Petaluma flower farm, which barely covered the monthly payments on their Santa Rosa rental house and other living expenses.

Approaching retirement age, they worried they were at risk of foreclosing on their future by not saving enough for it.

And so, they made a bold decision to sell everything and move to Texas, believing as many Californians apparently do, that a better life awaits in the Lone Star State.

Using what they earned from selling Aztec Dahlias and an inheritance, the O’Briens made a down payment on a new life near Dallas, where they now operate their own restaurant and live comfortably in an air-conditioned 3,500-square-foot home they purchased for $310,000.

“Everything’s just so much cheaper,” Jamie O’Brien, 54, said of Texas. “There’s no state tax. The property tax goes up every year, but you can appeal it.”

He said he and Rosa, who is 61, miss fresh sourdough bread, wineries, their close neighbors and friends and most of all, their three grown children, who still live in Sonoma County.

But the couple found a store they say is similar to Sonoma County’s Oliver’s Markets where they like to buy groceries as well as a sushi joint to satisfy that craving.

It’s not Bodega Bay. And in summer, who wouldn’t prefer a stroll through Guerneville’s shaded redwood forests than being caught on the open Texas range, melting in the sun? But given the economics of cashing out of California, the O’Briens are embracing the change. Even if they wanted to come back to Northern California — and they say they don’t — the couple probably couldn’t afford to.

“Unless we win the lottery,” Jamie O’Brien said.

'Don't California My Texas'

As documented in media reports, including by this newspaper following the wildfires of 2017, Californians are drawn to Texas for its relative affordability, available housing and for what some perceive to be a better quality of life. The Lone Star State is the most popular place for California transplants, according to government data. In a recent analysis by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Texas ranks highest on the “maybe” list for Californians who are simply thinking about moving.

The influx has sparked a backlash among some Texans who feel these Blue State expats are responsible for worsening traffic, driving up housing prices and spreading a noxious liberal political ideology. In the most recent Texas gubernatorial campaign, Greg Abbott, the incumbent candidate, adopted the slogan “Don’t California My Texas” as a reason to vote for him. He won another term.

It’s worth noting the Lone Star State is not actually high on the list of places where people specifically from Sonoma County choose to migrate. Texas rolls in at 40th on the list, with the Houston area charting highest. In fact, more people migrate to Sonoma County from Texas than vice versa.

The overwhelming majority of Sonoma County residents who relocate choose to stay within California — specifically, the Bay Area. After that, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Nevada rank highest for out-of-state choices.

Nevertheless, Texas remains an attractive option for many Sonoma County residents, if only in their imaginations after a hellish commute on Highway 101, or on a hot, windy day in fire season. But what about those who have actually acted on that impulse? How has Texas measured up to what Wine Country has to offer?

To find out, the Press Democrat caught up with several Sonoma County expats this summer. We wanted to know what they like and don’t like about Texas, what they miss and don’t miss about California and ultimately, whether they felt the move was the right decision.

Quite a few newly minted Texans the Press Democrat attempted to reach to discuss their new living situations did not respond to requests for interviews, leaving us to wonder whether they regret their decision and don’t want to talk about it, or were out-of-pocket on a tropical vacation paid for with the savings they earned from moving to a lower-cost state.

Among those we rounded up for this story, none acknowledged outright regret, although some reported that the experience brought surprises.

‘Best decision’

It’s clear where Brianna McMahon stands. The single mother from Santa Rosa called relocating to Houston in 2012 “the best decision of her life,” and said she’s been encouraging her friends and family back in California to join her.

People say Californians can't drive. They've never driven in Houston. It's insane.Brianna McMahon, who relocated from Santa Rosa to Houston

McMahon works for Texas Health and Human Services, a job that affords her decent pay and great benefits. For $770 a month, she and her 15-year-old son rent a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Houston’s north/central area, allowing her to save money for future needs, such as his college tuition and her retirement.

But it’s about more than just economics for McMahon. She said she appreciates the sprawling city’s diversity and liberal politics, at least compared with more conservative areas of the state. Houston is the nation’s most diverse city, ahead of New York City and Los Angeles, according to a recent Rice University study. More than 140 languages are spoken in the city, which has a population of 3 million and growing.

McMahon said it was tough at first leaving other family behind in Sonoma County, and she acknowledged even now feeling a bit wistful about her former home. But Houston is her home now, and she said driving on Interstate 45 within view of the city’s soaring skyline fills her with joy. That is, when she’s not dodging crazy drivers.

“People say Californians can’t drive. They’ve never driven in Houston. It’s insane,” she said.

Drive around Texas, however, and it’s evident many of the state’s residents hew to a more conservative brand of politics than anything found in Northern California. The state went for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. In June, Gov. Abbot signed Senate Bill 1978, the so-called Chick-fil-A bill, which prohibits local governments from retaliating against anyone based on their affiliation or support of a religious organization. Critics viewed the legislation as support for the restaurant’s anti-LGBTQ advocacy.

Sanctuary cities don’t exist in Texas. And gun rights are considered sacrosanct in most communities.

Seen as a liberal

Jamie O’Brien, who was a registered Republican when he lived in California, said he felt conservative by Sonoma County standards. Now registered as an independent in Texas, he said he feels pigeon-holed as a liberal. That may have something to do with the fact that he placed a Beto O’Rourke campaign sign in his yard in support of O’Rourke’s (losing) bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz.

“I am completely liberal by most standards here, especially on immigration,” O’Brien said.

The O’Briens live in the small burb of DeSoto, just south of Dallas. Their spacious house includes a formal dining room, TV room, breakfast room and a kitchen. Their monthly mortgage is just $400 more than what they were paying for their small rental in Santa Rosa.

The couple also bought a restaurant, where Rosa fulfills a passion for cooking, whipping up Mexican entrees with help from a small staff of employees. Her husband works the front of the house. The popular eatery called Mi Sazon — “My Seasoning” in Spanish — draws such a crowd on weekends, patrons are double-parked and lined up out the door waiting for tables.

If present trends hold, the couple say they will be able to pay off the mortgages on both their home and business within a decade.

“We could never do that in California,” Jamie O’Brien said.

Affordability is, of course, a major reason Californians seek out the Lone Star State. According to the most recent housing data, the median home price for a single-family home in North Texas was $277,000. In Sonoma County, it was $658,500.

The average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas was $2.51 at the end of July, according to AAA. In California, it was $3.75 per gallon.

The O’Briens even pay less in utility costs, a surprising fact considering they have a pool and run air conditioning nonstop in the summer. On that point, Jamie O’Brien insisted the Texas heat is not unbearable and so far, there have been no destructive and deadly wildfires (or tornadoes) ripping through his neighborhood.

Envious of dad’s life

On a recent summer afternoon, a pounding thunderstorm rattled the windows of Destinations Wine Bar in Fairview, north of Dallas. Owner Eric Harnett’s SUV sat outside, its frame marred by dozens of golf ball-sized dents caused by a hailstorm earlier in the year. Total damage to the vehicle: $10,000.

Harnett shrugged off the damage, which is being covered by insurance. A former wine bottling manager whose family roots run deep in California, he knew when he relocated to Texas he’d potentially face extreme weather conditions.

Visiting from California, Harnett’s 18-year-old daughter, Delaney Harnett, said her biggest concern about her father’s move to Texas was that he would turn into a “major Republican.” But now she’s envious of his life, and she said she is considering moving to the Lone Star State after she graduates from college.

Delaney sipped a glass of wine. In Texas, minors can legally drink alcohol as long as their parents purchase it and are present when it is consumed.

Seated inside the new wine bar was another Sonoma County transplant, Stacy Lupinski. She said one major reason she decided to pack up and leave Healdsburg for Texas was because she felt she could no longer tolerate the “trauma” of Northern California’s destructive and deadly wildfires.

She said as much as she “adores” Sonoma County, the fires were “not something I could continue to live with.”

A longtime food and beverage manager, Lupinski now lives in Addison, renting a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment for $1,100 while managing wine sales for a single client, a Texas man who works in the oil and gas industry.

A registered Democrat, Lupinski said she discovered she has a soft spot for “traditional values,” including for men who don’t mind opening doors for a woman or picking up the tab. Such talk in Sonoma County is likely to elicit an eye-roll.

Old-fashioned social norms

Eric Harnett also professed affinity for old-fashioned social norms. After arriving in Texas, he purchased a high-powered rifle, which he said he uses for sport. And, proof that everything indeed is bigger in Texas, the divorced and single Harnett now lives in a 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath home.

Harnett is a convert to the much ballyhooed notion that Texas is more business friendly than California, which has a perceived reputation for being over-regulated, over-taxed and generally averse to the capitalist cause. Many Californians would counter that the state is simply evolving with the times (think Facebook, Google and Twitter, all of which are headquartered here), not to mention confronting costly issues such as climate change.Less old-timey, and more reflective of his former life in Sonoma County, is Harnett’s convertible Jaguar sports car, which has vanity plates that read Wine 2NT (Wine Tonight).

Cheaper gas isn’t such a thing if cars of the future run on electricity (see: Tesla).

In the here and now, Harnett and his business partner, fellow Californian Doug Gould, felt north Dallas represented an untapped market for a wine bar. So far, their vision is panning out. After opening in February, the owners already are looking to expand.

Texans, Harnett said, “drink like fish.”

His new, 2,400 square-foot wine bar is in an outdoor mall, across the street from a hardware store and around the corner from JC Penney. The setting is a universe away from Sonoma County’s rolling hills and vineyards. On the other hand, the lack of competition — Harnett said there are only four wine bars within a 20-mile radius of his, and none within 10 miles — means he and Gould potentially have a better opportunity to make their business a success.

On this summer evening, dozens of people filled the establishment for a party honoring wine club members. Guests noshed on small bites while staff filled wine glasses. A guitar-strumming singer provided background music.

The space looked, and felt, like any wine bar in Wine Country, with the exception of a black box labeled “ammo” tucked in a corner behind the cash register. In Texas, it’s legal for citizens to openly carry a handgun in a hip or shoulder holster provided he or she obtains a concealed-carry permit. Businesses can prohibit firearms, so long as they inform patrons with a notice on the door. No such sign was posted at Destinations Wine Bar.

However, in this instance, the ammo box was filled with Gould’s business cards. He’s a former cop.

Such is life in the nation’s second most-populous state (behind California) and second largest in terms of geographic size (behind Alaska). Whatever one has to say about Texas — and a lot has been said — the state, if nothing else, goes big, for better and for worse.

For these Sonoma County expats, navigating this new world has meant embracing new beliefs and customs. Most seem to be succeeding beyond even their own expectations. But there are days when their former lives beckon.

Jaime O’Brien, who grew up In Petaluma, said he’s looking forward to flying out to California this fall to see Van Morrison perform in concert at Berkeley’s Greek Theater. Will O’Brien find new meaning in the old master’s lyrics?

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me like goin’ home.

