What rides to try (or skip) at the Sonoma County Fair

Many Sonoma County Fair attendees will spend time over the next week sampling deep-fried food or enjoying the concert series. But the carnival is a highlight not to miss.

I visited the carnival on opening day to rate what these rides have to offer. The carnival and ticket booth are located to the left of the main entrance. I recommend taking a walk around to see which rides interest you before buying any tickets. Each ticket is $1, and one ride takes around 4-10 tickets.

If you plan to try five or more rides, purchase a $30 unlimited-ride wristband.

This year’s carnival rides are pretty well-rounded, with the additions of a Tilt-a-Whirl and huge ferris wheel, among others. Here’s what I tried:

Giant Wheel: To start off my day, I joined the already long line for the nearly 100-foot-tall Ferris wheel. It’s about what you’d expect, with a great view of the fairgrounds and the surroundings. Keep in mind that you have to be 18 years old or with another person — at 17 years old, I had to beg a group of fellow teenagers to let me join them.

Vertigo: While the name is a bit dramatic, the circular motion is headache-inducing. The ride, which swings participants up and around at almost 100 feet, gives you a taste of that teeth-grinding, heartbeat-quickening thrill. It’s not scream-worthy. If you’re looking for a similar feeling without the height, try the Wave Swinger or the Wind Surfer.

Tilt-a-Whirl: I underestimated this ride until I was spinning around so quickly that the Jason Derulo song blaring from the speakers sounded warped. Aside from the 2000s pop music you’ll endure, this ride is great for a bit of an adrenaline rush without feeling like you’re going to toss your cookies.

The Orbiter: As I grew more comfortable having my body and mind hurled around, I gave The Orbiter a spin — literally. This ride twirls fairgoers perpendicular to the ground in repeated circles. Just when I thought I had the hang of it, it sped up more. I would go on it again, but rider beware: that trash can by the exit is there on purpose.

Flying Bobs: The ride is reminiscent of Vertigo or the Wind Surfer, but without the flying. The most that the Bobs can offer is high speed, which isn’t enough for me to want to return. I got a bruise on my back from the screw head of the seat. If your time or tickets are limited, skip this one.

Turbo: If you’re less of a chicken than me, go big with the Turbo. It will put you back 10 tickets but is a staple of the fair for its 125-foot height and, from what I gained from the ground, the nausea-inducing adrenaline rush. For those opting out, try a visit to the petting zoo and hang out with a wallaby.

For more information on ticket costs and height requirements for carnival rides, visit the fair’s website.

You can reached Press Democrat editorial intern Grace Yarrow at grace.yarrow@pressdemocrat.com.