Healdsburg’s Taste of Tea goes all-out for full Japanese experience

I’m sitting in a quiet, gently lit room with a warm tea mask on my face, a warm tea wrap around my neck, and my feet swishing in a wonderfully hot tea bath. I’m drinking steaming tea, and a spa technician is murmuring soothing words, explaining how green tea is one of the world’s best antioxidants, rich in polyphenols to help reduce inflammation and ward off disease.

This makes me happy, as my face and feet feel so soft and relaxed that I’m sure I will leave the salon looking magically young and beautiful. I’m so calm and blissed. But most of all, I’m happy that the tea tastes so good. Because really, flavor is an important essence of a Taste of Tea experience, since the downtown Healdsburg spot operates as not just a mini-spa, but a restaurant.

And actually, since debuting four years ago, The Taste of Tea is now more of a restaurant than a lounge, as its owners have recently expanded the food menu from snacks to full-fledged lunch and dinner offerings.

These days, after feeding our souls with tea treatments in the back room, we can enjoy delicious nibbles in the front café, including beautifully arranged pickled vegetables ($7), or robustly seasoned grilled skewers like honey shoyu chicken and green onion, miso mustard pork and eggplant, and teriyaki beef-wrapped green pepper ($3 each).

Is it rude to steam my face over a piping hot bowl of ramen? Returning later after my spa immersion, I do just that, bending in to embrace the deep fragrance of the miso kombu broth ($14 lunch/$17 dinner for a larger portion plus miso soup and garden salad starters). It’s generously layered with thin sliced barbecue pork, half a creamy soy cured egg, tofu, black seaweed, bamboo shoots, microgreens, shallot, fish cake and thick, crunchy sprouts over the slippery noodles.

I’m a ramen fiend, and this superb stuff is the real deal. The miso recipe is Japanese-born chef-owner Nozomu “Nez” Tokugawa’s specialty, though his other varieties are excellent, too. So far, I’ve tried the miso pork ramen loaded with meat ($16/$19), the mild curry spiced pork ramen that the chef will adjust to extra-spicy if we like ($14/$17) and the ramen topped in three big, juicy pork gyoza, a whole soy cured egg and garlic chips ($17/$19).

There’s a vegetarian model as well, the vegan miso broth and noodles mixed with broccoli, sprouts and tofu ($13/$14), and a ramen I want to try next: scallops, shrimp, and squid bobbing in a shiso ponzu broth ($23).

Tokugawa makes his dishes to order, and changes his menu now and again. As the summer heat barrels in, he’s added a most wonderful thing, chilled ramen noodles topped in vegetables and raw tuna ($17). We take heaping chopsticks full, dunk them in rich black garlic vinaigrette, and feel the cool pleasure all the way through our insides.

Chirashi is another star, the bowl of sushi rice prettily arranged with sashimi-grade tuna, eel, shrimp, squid and the unusual delicacy of jellyfish, plus crisp-tender vegetables and Japanese style egg ($26). It’s delicate but filling, and I request a side of black garlic miso chile sauce for a bit of spicy punch.

By comparison, a bento box combo ($21/$26) seems more ordinary, bringing a small bowl of very good miso soup, a tiny bit of chirashi, my choice of pickled sea vegetable and wakame salads, a tiny garden salad and my choice of teriyaki chicken (we can also get beef or fried tofu). It’s quite nice, but with other terrific choices like fat, chewy udon noodles stir-fried with vegetables and tofu and slathered in rich oyster sauce ($14/$19), I’m noodles all the way.