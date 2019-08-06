Dear Abby: Married man can’t give her what she wants

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
August 6, 2019, 2:47PM
August 6, 2019

Dear Abby: After I had emergency surgery, I was moved to another location in my work department. I met a wonderful young man and, as we communicated, we found we had a lot in common. I never imagined I’d ever find a soul mate, but we fell in love.

He is married; I am not. He is loving and considerate as much as he can be. I love him so much, but I feel terrible about our situation. I feel it is unfair — especially to me. I need more than he can give to me in terms of a relationship.

I know I have messed up. Again. I’d like to remain friends, but that’s all. How do I tell him? I don’t want to have drama on the job. I have been applying for other jobs away from this place. I thought that it would solve the problem.

— Unfair Situation

Dear Unfair: Remaining “just friends” may not be realistic. Tell this wonderful young man the affair is over because it wasn’t fair to you or his wife. Once you have secured another job, give your employer two weeks notice and get out of there.

