Haze, mud and rock 'n' roll: Sonoma County residents remember Woodstock

One hundred minutes into the original Woodstock film, you see a blonde girl twirling a daisy who appears mesmerized by the delicate petals.

With the 50th anniversary of Woodstock this weekend, Gail Hayssen of Sebastopol reflects on being that 14-year-old blonde girl, although she can’t recall all the details captured on film.

It’s still a bit hazy — and that goes for much of the three-day festival at Max Yasgur’s farm that drew more than 400,000 flower children to partake in “3 Days of Peace & Music.” While that legendary weekend of August 15-19, 1969, ended up swamped by rain and mud and unexpected numbers of attendees for a campout that was a logistical nightmare, Woodstock lives on as a cornerstone of rock ‘n’ roll history, a marker for a generation and a largely successful counterculture experiment.

Hayssen, now 64, has a laugh that defines her; it’s a cackle, like the cry of a goose. When she lets it run wild, you get a sense of the free spirit she was five decades ago, the one who was spellbound while listening to Joe Cocker sing “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

At 14, Hayssen was one of the youngest concertgoers and it was only possible because she comes from what she coins “an unconventional family.”

Hayssen said, “I had no restrictions. My grandparents were Orthodox Jews and my dad was the rebellious first son. He raised us to be atheist vegans. Also, I was always considered older than my age, 14 going on 25.”

When Hayssen learned about Woodstock, she was intent on going with the 19-year old guys in her neighborhood because rock ‘n’ roll was more than a lifestyle for them. It was their culture, and they had a set of customs around it — rituals.

“When an album came out we’d go to Ricky’s basement and get high and listen to the album from one end to the other,” she said.

Somehow Hayssen was elected to buy the concert tickets and so she collected $18 from each of the five guys who treated her like she was their kid sister.

The kid sister earned her ticket through babysitting and, at 75 cents an hour, Hayssen said it required a lot of babysitting.

A Girl Scout at 12, Hayssen had some good ideas for the campout aspect of the concert, although she’s still a little foggy on whether she was the impetus. At any rate, the gang set off to do a “trial run” a month before the concert, in a yellow Chevy Impala, driving a couple of hours from their hometown of Flushing to check out the concert site — a 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

“The guys were tripping on acid, but I wasn’t,” Hayssen said.

They collected enough intel to prepare, and when they drove to the concert a month later they had a trunk filled with blankets and scads of food — canned tuna, the makings of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, water, drinks, chips and cookies.

When they hit traffic, she recalled, “Ricky drove the car in reverse, up an on-ramp, and cut across the freeway.”

Flattened fences

Once they arrived, it was clear from the flattened fences that no one would be collecting their tickets. The concert Hayssen had painstakingly worked for was now free.