Where to hike, bike, swim in Sonoma County this week

NATURE HIKE, AUG. 11

Sonoma: Take a free, 1-mile, slow pace twilight nature hike 7-8 pm. on the Montini Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park. Meet in the parking lot of the Vallejo Home, 363 3rd. St. Bring water. 707-938-9560.

SENSORY SWIM, AUG. 12

Santa Rosa: Swim, jump and play during a modified water park session for sensory sensitive individuals age six and older, 5-6 p.m. at the Spring Lake Regional Park lagoon, 393 Violetti Road. $10, advanced registration required. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-565-3080.

FULL MOON HIKE, AUG. 13

Sonoma: Join Sonoma Land Trust on a full moon sunset hike 6-9 p.m. at Sears Point Ranch overlooking San Pablo Bay. The hike entails level 3 inclines, uneven footing and off-trail exploring. $15 per person. Visit outings@sonomalandtrust.org or call 707-526-6930 ext. 110.

BIKE BLAST, AUG. 17

Santa Rosa: The City of Santa Rosa Street Smarts’ Back to School Bike Blast offers free activities to improve biking skills including a bike safety obstacle course and Sutter Health’s free bike helmet giveaway to the first 60 youth, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley St. Contact Jaime Smedes at jsmedes@srcity.org or 707-543-4537.

BIKER CHICKS, AUG. 17

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Biker Chicks’ August ride is from BikePartners, 512 Wilson St. Four rides to choose from between 3 and 25 miles, each with a ride leader. Visit bikesonoma.org/our-work/biker-chicks/ for details. 707-545-0153.

NATURE HIKE, AUG. 17

Kenwood: Join a 1.4-mile hike along Sonoma Creek in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 10 to 11:30 a.m. $10 per car, $8 for seniors and students. Meet at the visitors center. sugarloafpark.org 707-833-5712.

RECREATION SWIM, AUG. 18

Santa Rosa: Last day of the summer’s recreation public swim in the pools at the Finley Aquatic Center, 2060 West College Ave. and Ridgway Swim Center 455 Ridgway Ave. $5 adults, $4 youth, seniors and disabled.The pools are open from 1:15-6 p.m. 707-543-3737 for information.

OLD GROVE FESTIVAL, SEPT. 14-15

Guerneville: Tickets are now on sale for the annual Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League annual Old Grove Festival fundraiser at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve on Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville. Early bird ticket pricing starts Aug. 15. Live music both days. 4:30-9 p.m. Visit stewards@stewardscr.org or call 707-869-9177.