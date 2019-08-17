Bonsai show in Santa Rosa highlights ancient art

SANTA ROSA

Good time to take in beautiful bonsai show

The Redwood Empire Bonsai Society is holding its 36th annual Bonsai Show on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. Bonsai master artist Kathy Shaner will give a demonstration both days of the show, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can also check out the San Francisco Suiseki Kai Stone exhibition and stroll among a large selection of vendors as well as an exhibit of trees owned by members of the society. Demonstration trees will be raffled off, and there will be silent auctions, as well as “buy it now” opportunities. Admission and parking are free and there also will be free refreshments by the Bonsai Cafe. Event hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

HEALDSBURG

Is it time to freshen your iris patch?

The Russian River Rose Company will hold iris demonstrations Saturday and Sunday. Iris expert Roxie Nall will give hands-on demonstrations at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. on how to dig, groom and plant irises. Nall will tout the benefits of planting these tough, drought and deer-resistant plants. The nursery grows more than 200 varieties. Guests also can visit the property’s Butterfly Garden in full bloom and there will be hundreds of roses, irises and perennials for sale. While the event is free, a $2 donation is appreciated. No reservation needed. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, russian-river-rose.com, 707-433-7455.

GLEN ELLEN

Explore the history of native flora

As part of the Summer Speaker Series at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Matt Ritter will talk about “California Plants” on Aug. 24. The expert will give a visual tour of California’s iconic native flora. There are more than 5,000 native species in California, one in five of which are now endangered. He will present photographs to share the natural history of California’s plants. Ritter is a botany professor in the Biological Sciences Department at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. He studies native plants and trees in the urban forest. The fee is $35 for nonmembers; $25 for members. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with a book signing after the lecture. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, quarryhillbg.org, 707-996-3166.

SANTA ROSA

Avoid a disaster and plant trees wisely

Robert Kourik will teach a class Aug. 24 through Santa Rosa Junior College on planting fruit trees. Kourik, a veteran North Bay horticulturist and garden expert, advises people to plant in the fall and avoid spring, when the soil is wet and soggy. He will delve into how roots grow and shed light on incorrect growing practices. Instead of planting in a hole, Kourik suggests planting on a mound for the healthiest growth of the roots. Cost for the class is $91. To enroll, call 707-527-4372. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in Emeritus Hall, Room 1518, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, rkourik@sonic.net, 707-527-4372.

SANTA ROSA

Keep planting or put the garden to bed?

Food gardeners at this time of year face a crossroads. Do you continue to plant and harvest veggies through the fall, winter and spring, or do you put your planting beds to bed with a dose of nurturing soil for next spring’s starts? The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding a free workshop on Aug. 17, discussing both options. Bring a sun hat, sunscreen and water. Spanish translation will be provided. No reservations required. Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave., Santa Rosa. 10-11:30 a.m. sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

