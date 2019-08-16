Healdsburg couple constructs Steampunk-style stargazing tower

Far from the city lights of Santa Rosa, or even Healdsburg, the Dry Creek Valley can get very dark at night. Lisa Malloy said it’s so dark she can easily see The Milky Way from her stargazing tower, a weathered metal edifice tucked at the edge of a field of tall feathery grass and agave.

“We wanted a stargazing dynamic because we just love to look at the stars,” said Malloy, who moved to the property nearly three years ago from Palo Alto. At the time, there was an unfinished house and a lot of empty space and dirt.

But it would take the mind of an artist and slightly mad landscaper like Jake Moss to create such a unique tower and set it in a landscape with an almost dream-like quality to it. He did it not with new construction but a re-purposed rusty water tower that looks like it has been standing in that spot for 100 years. Moss scavenged the ancient bit of farm equipment and gave it a custom and cool Steam Punk treatment. Now the Molloys can ascend the outside stairs and take their seats at the top for a bird’s eye view of the night sky, a view so fine they feel no need to use a telescope.

“I love going around and finding things that have a story behind them,” said Moss, who is known for his creative problem-solving and inventive re-use of salvaged materials. For several years he performed backyard wizardry, often along with brother Joel, as host of his own DIY network show, “Yardcore,” as well as with appearances on other shows from “Yard Crashers” to “Turf War” on DIY and HGTV.

As a designer herself, Lisa Malloy said she was drawn to Moss’ aesthetic and his uncanny ability to use reclaimed materials in striking, unique and playful ways.

Much of the acre and a half that Moss had to work with is set aside as the Malloys’ septic field. Moss had the idea of turning it into a meadow of tall ornamental grass, punctuated here and there by an occasional agave and smoke tree. He selected Lomandra, a tufted, perennial that looks like a grass but is in fact, in the asparagus family, and grows in clumps to about 3 feet tall. It’s the new “darling” of the horticultural trade, according to Emerisa Gardens, a Santa Rosa nursery that carries the native Australian plant.

“You’re kind of limited to doing nothing or grass,” Moss said. “It’s just a nice open swatch of texture and it’s evergreen. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to use it. And it’s a very hardy plant. If you’re going to plant 300 or 400 of them you want to make sure it’s really hardy.”

Through the sea of grass he built a long and wide boardwalk. Set within the middle of that is a sunken firepit that puts you deep within the grassland.

“The cool thing about this is, when you’re sitting in here you’re grounded to the landscape around you,” Moss said. “It puts you into a different perspective.

Malloy said they have packed as many as 25 people around the flame at night for stargazing parties.

Moss loves nothing more than to score weathered old pieces of building and architectural salvage and dream up new uses. Within the Malloy yard, he used massive old crane mat timbers that were used in creating the tunnels for BART. These massive boards were used to create surfaces on which to transport heavy machinery over mud and unstable surfaces.