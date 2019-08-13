Dear Abby: Man's behavior when drinking concerns wife

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
August 13, 2019, 6:31AM
August 13, 2019

Dear Abby: Sometimes when my husband has been drinking, he does things I consider inappropriate with his cousin and childhood friend “Jasper.” The most recent incident involved my husband pulling down his pants and showing Jasper his private parts. Later that night he tried to grab Jasper’s crotch.

To me, Jasper seems slightly uncomfortable, but he just laughs it off. When I confronted my husband about it, he said I was overreacting and he was “just messing around.” I don’t think he’s gay, but it almost feels like he is cheating on me. Am I overreacting, and what should I do?

— Confounded in the Midwest

Dear Confounded: Your husband’s immature behavior “sometimes when he has been drinking” is EXTREMELY inappropriate. How many times has this occurred? Listen to your gut and get to the bottom of this because it appears you are married to a problem drinker who may need help.

