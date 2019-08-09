Farmer Boys fast food chain 'bacon intern' will earn $1,000 for test-tasting bacon

Love bacon? A California fast food chain has what could be your dream job.

Farmer Boys is hiring a "bacon intern" whose whole job will be taste-testing bacon for a day for $1,000.

Hopeful applicants must post a photo or video on Instagram that explains why they would be fit for the job and tag @FarmerBoysFood and the tag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern by Aug. 20.

The winner will be announced a week later on Aug. 27.

The job is based in Southern California, so bacon lovers must be willing to commute.

Farmer Boys has locations in Southern California and Nevada.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to win. For a full list of rules and guidelines, visit the Farmer Boys website here.