Farmer Boys fast food chain 'bacon intern' will earn $1,000 for test-tasting bacon

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2019, 9:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Love bacon? A California fast food chain has what could be your dream job.

Farmer Boys is hiring a "bacon intern" whose whole job will be taste-testing bacon for a day for $1,000.

Hopeful applicants must post a photo or video on Instagram that explains why they would be fit for the job and tag @FarmerBoysFood and the tag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern by Aug. 20.

The winner will be announced a week later on Aug. 27.

The job is based in Southern California, so bacon lovers must be willing to commute.

Farmer Boys has locations in Southern California and Nevada.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to win. For a full list of rules and guidelines, visit the Farmer Boys website here.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine