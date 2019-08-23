North Bay Spirit Award winner John Dennison epitomizes the virtue of volunteering

To nominate your own candidate go to www.pressdemocrat.com/northbayspirit

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

Imagine if every town or neighborhood — better yet, every block — was home to someone like John Dennison.

One day the lanky, thoughtful and mellow retired warehouseman and trucker notices that weeds, brambles or branches are choking the sidewalk along a main drag in his neck of Santa Rosa. Within a day or two, if not sooner, he’s pulling tools from the back of his pickup and cutting back the offending overgrowth.

As he spruces up the public right-of-way, the 80-year-old Dennison is likely just warming up for another full day of volunteer service to his community. His decades of relentless post-retirement work on multiple fronts now bring him honors as this month’s North Bay Spirit Award winner, where The Press Democrat and Comcast recognize individuals who come up with creative solutions to community problems, and selflessly devote themselves to the cause.

“I don’t know if the guy ever sleeps,” said admirer Bill Montgomery, a former Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks official who volunteers alongside Dennison at the city’s original graveyard.

There Dennison regularly mends headstones, whacks weeds and toils at myriad other tasks that keep the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery vital and inviting. He does it quietly, exhibiting no need for or interest in praise or acknowledgment.

“He’s so self-effacing,” said Montgomery, who acts as volunteer coordinator and city liaison for the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery Preservation Committee.

“He never toots his horn, he never brags about anything. You usually have to pry it out of him.”

Limiting the time that Dennison can dedicate to the historic cemetery near the mansions of McDonald Avenue and the Town & Country Shopping Center is his devotion to feeding people who rely on two busy Sonoma County pantries. That commitment alone translates into about 30 hours a week of unpaid work.

Dennison tried earlier this year to retire from Santa Rosa’s six-day-a-week F.I.S.H. (Friends In Service Here) pantry. His fellow volunteers threw him a farewell party and everything, complete with cake and gifts.

Dennison declared at the time that he’d read more and putter about at home with the time freed up by no longer pitching in to get groceries to families and individuals unable to keep food on the table all month.

Well, that lasted a day or two.

Dependable, diligent

“He came back, and thank God he did,” rejoiced Kaarin Lee, volunteer director of F.I.S.H. She said Dennison isn’t only dependable and diligent, but he brings to the grassroots food pantry on McBride Lane an invaluable calmness and a gift for soothing tension and resolving problems.

When a difficulty arises in the operation, Lee said, “the first person I look to is John. He weighs things. He treats people with respect. He always has a sensible answer.

“He’s just an unbelievable person.”

For most of the past 30 years, both Dennison and his wife, Kathy, a retired Memorial Hospital medical transcriber, have served as pioneer volunteers of Food for Thought, the Forestville-based nutritional service that provides healthy food at no cost to people dealing with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses.

Kathy Dennison coordinates with Food for Thought clients by phone once a week. Several times weekly, her husband drives hither and yon picking up food donated by supermarkets or gathered by volunteers who stand outside of grocery stores and fill collection bins.