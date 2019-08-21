A la carte: Sip wine poolside, relax and enjoy summer's end

GEYSERVILLE

Moonlit evening by the pool

Artisan wines from Alexander Valley wineries and delicious bites from local purveyors will be served during Access Alexander Valley from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

The evening, hosted by the Alexander Valley Winegrowers Association, includes live music by Americana artist Sean Carscadden.

Local vendors serving up artisan food include Hog Island Oysters, Catelli’s, Noble Folk, Rustic restaurant, Yay-Paella, KinSmoke and Houtskool Dumplings.

Tickets are $85. To reserve: alexandervalley.org. 300 Via Archimedes.

hEALDSBURG

Harvest tour, tasting at J

Get up close and personal with the harvest season at J Vineyards & Winery, which offers a behind-the-scenes tour of two estate vineyards as well as the busy crush pad,

The 90-minute Tour & Tasting experience features a tasting of five sparkling and varietal wines along the way.

Tours begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Cost is $40. To reserve: jwine.com/visit/j-tour-tasting. 11447 Old Redwood Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Lowell’s dinner at Preston

Preston Farm and Winery invites guests to a dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, celebrating the harvest with food prepared by Lowell’s, one of Sebastopol’s favorite neighborhood restaurants.

The organic, vegetable-driven cuisine will be served outside at the Preston estate alongside Preston’s wines, bread, grain, olive oil and produce grown on the property.

Tickets are $125 to the first of three in a series of Farm Dinners. To reserve: prestonfarmandwinery.com. 9282 W. Dry Creek Road. SEBASTOPOL

Golden State taproom opens

Golden State Cider, pioneers of hard cider making in Sonoma County, has opened a taproom at The Barlow to showcase its core line of dry ciders as well as its Harvest Series, California Farms Series and taproom-only exclusives.

The company, which was created as a way to revitalize the apple-growing industry, offers dry ciders on tap, from Save the Gravenstein to Devoto Orchards.

Guests can pick up four-packs to go for picnics and enjoy a pairing menu and food from neighboring The Barrio Cocina.

The taproom, which serves as a cider education hub, is managed by Matt Bardelsky and assistant Megan Attebery.

The taproom is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 180 Morris St. drinkgoldenstate.com

PETALUMA

Bakery back in original space

Della Fattoria’s retail bakery has moved next door, back into its original location at 141 Petaluma Blvd., and is open daily at 6 a.m.

The bakery adjoins the cafe, and now dinner guests can pick out their dessert from the pastry case and shop for other goodies in the bakery.

The bakery serves coffee, pastries, salads and sandwiches, all ready to grab and go. dellafattoria.com

SEBASTOPOL

Learn all about olives

Don Landis, the olive guru, will give a workshop on “How to Make Olives Edible” at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at The Olive Oasis.

The workshop will include the Noble Fruit’s history and debittering methods and will be followed by an olive-inspired lunch. Tickets are $95. To reserve, e-mail olivedon@hotmail.com. 7820 Apple Blossom Lane.

SONOMA

Palooza expands

Palooza Beer Garden & Eatery has joined the marketplace of Cornerstone Sonoma, taking over the former Public Kitchen space.