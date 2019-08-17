Great reasons to get outdoors in Sonoma County week of Aug. 18

TOUR DE FOX , AUG. 24

Santa Rosa: Online registration for the Michael J. Fox Tour De Fox Wine Country bicycle ride through Sonoma County vineyards to benefit Parkinson’s Disease research ends Aug. 21, and walk-up registration is available Aug. 23 and 24. The event includes a post-finish festival 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate&Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road. Admission tickets to the festival with live music, food, beer and wine tasting and beverages for non-cyclists are $35, $40 on the day of the event. Details at tourdefox.michaeljfox.org/winecountry/.

KAYAKING, AUG. 24-25

Santa Rosa: Kayaking instruction for ages 8 and up 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. $25-$35. 707-543-3737. santarosarec.com.

MODERATE HIKE, AUG. 24

Glen Ellen: John Lynch leads a moderate, 5-mile hike in the orchard of Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Bring water and snacks. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right. $10 vehicle fee. jacklondonpark.com.

NATURE HIKE, AUG. 24

Kenwood: Take a 1.4-mile Creekside nature hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 10-11:30 a.m. $10 vehicle fee, $8 seniors or students 707-833-5712, sugarloafpark.org.

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, Aug. 25

Windsor: Heaviest zucchini contest, wacky veggie art, zucchini car races, cooking class and country games at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market, 701 McClelland Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.windsorfarmersmarket.com.

BIRD WALK, AUG. 28

Bodega Bay: Take a leisurely walk designed for older adults 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the Coastal Access Trail, 355 state Highway 1. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the event. Parking $7, carpooling encouraged 707-539-2865.

See Saturn, AUG. 30

Kenwood: The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road focuses its telescopes on Saturn 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. $20 seniors and youth under 18, $25 adults. Buy tickets through brownpapertickets at rfo.org.

PADDLEBOARDING, AUG. 31

Santa Rosa: Beginners ages 8 and up learn paddleboarding techniques 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. $25-$35. Details at 707-543-3737.

James Lanaras