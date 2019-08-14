Tell us: Are you three generations (or more) living in Sonoma County?

Sonoma County is home to families of all sizes and dynamics. Only a select group, though, can say they have three generations (or even more) of family members living in the county.

If this includes you, we would love to hear from you!

Please send us a photo of the three family members together, tell us your names and your relationship to each other, which town you are from and how long your family has lived in the county. Email your submission to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

You might be featured in the paper and online editions of the Press Democrat. Additionally, one randomly drawn winner will receive $250 in gift certificates to any store at Montgomery Village. The last day to submit is Wednesday, Aug. 21.

