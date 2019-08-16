Healdsburg’s Oakville Grocery gets an upgrade with a brand-new wine vault

When we weren’t looking, did the Oakville Grocery in Healdsburg become a tasting room?

Over the next couple of months a wine vault will be built, a room 12 feet by 13 feet lined with wine. People will be able to enter and make selections, as if perusing their own wine cellars at home.

Right now people can taste some of the most sought-after wines from rotating producers like Kosta Browne. They also can sip through a colossal range of wine with 300 Sonoma County producers, up from approximately 150.

The high-profile upgrade is the brainchild of Jean-Charles Boisset who purchased the Oakville Grocery stores in Healdsburg and Oakville last December.

The Napa Valley location is the flagship and it has a wine cave and a wine vault currently in place.

Both stores offer a wine club — the Oakville Grocery Wine Society — with quarterly shipments of boutique wines. Society members receive access to private tastings experiences and the wine club has four different levels:

1) Embarcadero, with a three-bottle allocation averaging $225.

2) Expedition, with a three-bottle allocation averaging $450.

3) Quicksilver, with a three to six bottle allocation, averaging $1,050 or $2,100.

4) Savant, which offers selections of the most exclusive wines, available only by invitation.

The Oakville Grocery store in Napa Valley has been around for nearly 140 years. When asked if the goal was to shift the focus of the general store to wine with its highfalutin tasting room-like offerings, a spokesman with Boisset said, an unequivocal no.

“Certainly not!” said Patrick Egan. “Oakville has had a reputation in its history as having an incredible selection of wines and a fabulous food offering, and we are restoring that fabulous reputation. Our dream has been from the beginning to share the best of Sonoma and Napa in what so many do so well here – food and wine.”

To be fair, the artisan foods at Oakville Groceries are expanding as well. But the interactive experiences seem to be weighted to wine. The new wine vault makes me think of Boisset’s perspective on wine. He recently said, “We realize that wine enthusiasts and visitors to Wine Country are looking for a broader experience than in the past, when they might have been content to simply taste wines while standing at a bar and repeating this activity at several wineries in one day. Guests are looking for an experience ...”

The wine vault, no doubt, will draw curious winelovers in to take a peek. What do you think? Is wine is at its best when it’s a coupled with an adventure?

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com and 707-521-5310.