Four Sonoma County stories perfect for a lazy beach day

If you haven’t sunk your toes in the sand yet, perhaps it’s time to pick up a “beach read” to keep the end-of-summer blues at bay.

The late summer and early fall offer a rare window of warmth along the otherwise blustery coast. The fog magically lifts, the sun slants against the sky and the wind dies down, so you don’t have to bundle up in a down jacket just to look for seashells.

For your reading pleasure, we rounded up a quartet of relatively recent novels set in Sonoma County: a love story that is also a love letter to the city of Sonoma, a coming-of-age novel set in a west county commune during the 1970s, a marijuana mystery set in the Valley of the Moon and a tale of three women’s enduring friendships on the cusp of the winter of life.

Pack a picnic and a cup of tea and enjoy a summery escape from the comfort of your own backyard.

_____

“The Shortest Way Home” (Dutton, 2019 paperback edition) by Miriam Parker

Years ago, New York book editor Miriam Parker was on her way to the San Francisco airport after visiting relatives in Chico when she decided on a lark to take a detour through Sonoma. It would be a quick stop with a long-term impact on her life.

“It was probably the first time I had really traveled by myself and made a decision about where I was going,” she said. “I went out to lunch by myself and researched the area and drove around. I felt empowered by being there.”

When she got home she joined the Buena Vista wine club and dreamed of Sonoma, like one might dream of a long lost lover beyond reach.

So when she began to give serious thought to writing a novel, she thought of the things she loved. Wine. Sonoma. The mysteries of a path not traveled.

The result is “The Shortest Way Home,” a novel that is a love story, a story of self-discovery and a love letter to Sonoma, with lush descriptions of La Dolce Vita. As one reader on Goodreads swooned, “The best thing about this is the absolutely charming Sonoma setting and premise. It was such a pleasure to read about summer in Wine Country, and it made me want to plan a trip up there asap.”

Drawing from her own experience, Parker brings her “Hannah” to Sonoma for a weekend. But then the writer takes a sharp turn into a “What if” fantasy. Hannah, a new Berkeley business school graduate, impulsively ditches a dream gig with Goldman Sachs to stay in Sonoma and help with marketing a struggling winery that, at least in appearance, seems very much like Buena Vista.

Working from Google maps and online research, Parker recreated a world in Sonoma, working in familiar places, from the El Dorado Hotel and The Girl and the Fig to Copperfield’s Books.

Locals will have to suspend their disbelief at various turns. Let’s just say turning an old house into a bed and breakfast hotel would not so easily fly through Sonoma City Hall. But Parker’s obvious affection for the town is endearing and infectious.

“I love the idea of a path not followed. What if when I went on that trip to Sonoma I had stayed there instead of going back to New York and my regular life? This is a fantasy of what I would have done,” she said.