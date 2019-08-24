Four Sonoma County stories perfect for a lazy beach day

MEG MCCONAHEY, DIANE PETERSON AND DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2019, 5:21PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If you haven’t sunk your toes in the sand yet, perhaps it’s time to pick up a “beach read” to keep the end-of-summer blues at bay.

The late summer and early fall offer a rare window of warmth along the otherwise blustery coast. The fog magically lifts, the sun slants against the sky and the wind dies down, so you don’t have to bundle up in a down jacket just to look for seashells.

For your reading pleasure, we rounded up a quartet of relatively recent novels set in Sonoma County: a love story that is also a love letter to the city of Sonoma, a coming-of-age novel set in a west county commune during the 1970s, a marijuana mystery set in the Valley of the Moon and a tale of three women’s enduring friendships on the cusp of the winter of life.

Pack a picnic and a cup of tea and enjoy a summery escape from the comfort of your own backyard.

_____

“The Shortest Way Home” (Dutton, 2019 paperback edition) by Miriam Parker

Years ago, New York book editor Miriam Parker was on her way to the San Francisco airport after visiting relatives in Chico when she decided on a lark to take a detour through Sonoma. It would be a quick stop with a long-term impact on her life.

“It was probably the first time I had really traveled by myself and made a decision about where I was going,” she said. “I went out to lunch by myself and researched the area and drove around. I felt empowered by being there.”

When she got home she joined the Buena Vista wine club and dreamed of Sonoma, like one might dream of a long lost lover beyond reach.

So when she began to give serious thought to writing a novel, she thought of the things she loved. Wine. Sonoma. The mysteries of a path not traveled.

The result is “The Shortest Way Home,” a novel that is a love story, a story of self-discovery and a love letter to Sonoma, with lush descriptions of La Dolce Vita. As one reader on Goodreads swooned, “The best thing about this is the absolutely charming Sonoma setting and premise. It was such a pleasure to read about summer in Wine Country, and it made me want to plan a trip up there asap.”

Drawing from her own experience, Parker brings her “Hannah” to Sonoma for a weekend. But then the writer takes a sharp turn into a “What if” fantasy. Hannah, a new Berkeley business school graduate, impulsively ditches a dream gig with Goldman Sachs to stay in Sonoma and help with marketing a struggling winery that, at least in appearance, seems very much like Buena Vista.

Working from Google maps and online research, Parker recreated a world in Sonoma, working in familiar places, from the El Dorado Hotel and The Girl and the Fig to Copperfield’s Books.

Locals will have to suspend their disbelief at various turns. Let’s just say turning an old house into a bed and breakfast hotel would not so easily fly through Sonoma City Hall. But Parker’s obvious affection for the town is endearing and infectious.

“I love the idea of a path not followed. What if when I went on that trip to Sonoma I had stayed there instead of going back to New York and my regular life? This is a fantasy of what I would have done,” she said.

She returned once while writing the book, staying in the Sebastopol area to talk to wine experts. She purposely did not return to Sonoma in order to keep its sweet memory undisturbed in her mind. She did return this summer with her extended family.

When she was in Sonoma, she said she felt like “the best version of myself. I felt like going back to that time when I was writing the book.”

For the record, Parker is also happy in New York. She likes her job as associate publisher of Echo, an imprint of Harper Collins, which deals with literary fiction. She recently married. “The Shortest Way Home,” part of a growing genre of contemporary women’s fiction set in the Wine Country, is her first published novel. She foresees the possibility of doing more books, like a series, set in Sonoma as the constant, but focusing on different characters with each story.

“I think a lot of people in New York dream about living in California,” she said. “I’m making their dreams a little bit louder.”

- Meg McConahey

_____

“Clover Blue” (Kensington Books, 2019) by Eldonna Edwards

With the 50th anniversary of Woodstock now in the rearview mirror, the counter-culture movement of the 1960s and early ’70s feels like a lifetime away for baby boomers who came of age during that utopian, anti-establishment era.

But for San Luis Obispo author Eldonna Edwards — who briefly “house sat” at a small commune as a teen — the idea of living in a spiritual community off the grid and close to nature has continued to fuel her imagination.

“Living in that commune for a few days ... planted a seed of wonder,” she said in the book’s foreword. “I began to romanticize living in a wilderness community with people who espoused shared ideals.”

The Midwest native set her second novel, a coming-of-age tale entitled “Clover Blue,” in a commune near Freestone in western Sonoma County. Like other novelists who have used Sonoma County as a backdrop — Jack London, Jean Hegland, Sere Prince Halverson, to name a few — she was not only drawn by the area’s natural beauty but by its free-spirited history.

“I chose an area near Freestone, California, because of its proximity to Sebastopol, a hub of freethinkers and leftover flower children,” Edwards wrote. “I didn’t learn until much later ... that an actual commune existed north of Freestone at one time.”

(Actually there were two communes located near Freestone — Morning Star Ranch on Graton Road founded in 1965 by the late musician Lou Gottlieb, and Wheeler Ranch off Coleman Valley Road founded in 1968 by the late artist Bill Wheeler.)

While Edwards obviously did her research — dropping place names like Bodega Highway and Highway 101 and setting scenes at a Bodega Bay beach and a Santa Rosa mall — Sonoma County does not really play a starring role in her story.

Instead, what stands out is her depiction of the tribal identity of the commune members, who grow and harvest their own food, milk goats, do dishes and laundry — all without electricity or plumbing. Edwards creates a surprisingly balanced portrait of the fictional “Saffron Freedom Community” founded by a charismatic but flawed leader named Goji. His wildly diverse “family” at the commune includes a surfer, midwife, Grateful Dead groupie and Vietnam deserter, who cooperatively parent the children.

The tale — touted as part love story and part mystery, although neither label feels quite right — is told from the point of view of two sympathetic young adults — the 12-year-old Clover Blue and his mischievous best buddy, Harmony.

Together, they begin to ask difficult questions about the hidden “secrets” kept by the adults, who — spoiler alert, there’s a dark side to this cultish paradise — made some regrettable decisions under the influence of the drug-laden, free-loving climate of the time.

In the end, Clover Blue and Harmony manage to dig up the ugly but ultimately freeing truth about their “sisters-mothers” and “brother-fathers” on the commune while finding the strength to forgive them.

“The book is about forgiveness,” Edwards said in an interview with New Times San Luis Obispo. “And realizing that we can be hung on this hook, or we can pull the hook out of our own jaw and live our lives.”

- Diane Peterson

_____

“Dark Day, Dark Night: A Marijuana Mystery” (McCaa Books of Santa Rosa, 2019) by Jonah Raskin

As a book reviewer, poet, author, journalist, professor emeritus and former chairman of the Communications Studies Department at Sonoma State University, Jonah Raskin, 77, has written on many topics, but his newest book combines two topics on which he can claim some expertise: Sonoma County and marijuana.

“I write a monthly column on cannabis for the Sonoma West Times, and I’m always out talking to people, so a lot of what I know is from my own knowledge,” he said.

“Dark Day, Dark Night,” Raskin’s second mystery novel featuring private investigator Tioga Vignetta and her apprentice, Camila Sanchez, entangles the heroines in the criminal underworld of illegal pot, which Raskin reports is still thriving despite legalization.

“Recent studies show the majority of marijuana growing is on the black market,” he said. “The transition has begun in reality, but it hasn’t fully happened yet.”

A resident of Sonoma County since 1976, Raskin is equally comfortable in his knowledge of his chosen local for the Tioga Vignetta series, and he makes good use of it. Authentic local references pop up everywhere on his pages, from the detective’s rented office in the Sebastiani Theater building, across the street from Sonoma Plaza, to a vivid description of her driving through the Valley of the Moon.

“I spend a lot of time in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley,” said Raskin, who lives in Santa Rosa. “I travel around Sonoma County in the course of my day and my life. After more than 40 years here, there are images of the county in my head, and places I have been to so often that they are imprinted on my mind.”

Raskin likes to tackle topical themes that resonate locally. He added the subtitle “An Eco-Noir Mystery” to the first Tioga Vignetta book — “Dark Land, Dark Mirror,” published in 2017 — but while the series setting and subject matter are contemporary, its ambiance has the sinister undertones of classic detective fiction, which may clash at first with the perceptions of some readers who know Sonoma County for its sunny, Wine Country tourist destination image. Raskin welcomes the challenge posed by that contrast.

“For many, Sonoma has a white picket fence image,” he explained. “Everything is bright and wonderful, so the setting is ripe for a murder mystery, where we can discover the dark world underneath.”

So ready yourself for helicopters landing in a marijuana field, harvested by menacing men with machetes.

— Dan Taylor

_____

“Laughing in the Dark” (Open Books, 2019) by Susan Swartz

As many women know, it’s frequently your girlfriends who get you through. Fill in the blank. Broken hearts, health crises, job losses, those times when you suddenly start weeping for no discernible reason — or maybe it’s just a cascade of everything — and can’t stop.

Sebastopol writer Susan Swartz deftly draws on the sustaining bonds of friendship in her new book, “Laughing in the Dark,” the story of three women — Franny, Jude and Anna — whose bond, finespun over many years, is the one constant amid a year of churn and change that buffets each one of them.

It all takes place in Sonoma County, beginning with the women’s annual girlfriends’ getaway at Lake Sonoma, where conversations, first light and then dark, unspool over wine, a little weed, Greek salad and chocolate mousse cake.

Swartz, a retired Press Democrat writer whose column was distributed around the country by the New York Times News Service, has been writing with singular insight about women’s experiences for more than 40 years. Her earlier, nonfiction works, — “Goodbye Good Girl” and “Juicy Tomatoes” — spoke to issues from people pleasing to “ripe living after 50” in a voice that was sisterly and supportive.

That same voice, honest and tinged with humor, can be heard in “Laughing in the Dark,” even while dealing with difficult themes, from dementia to death.

Swartz has always mined the seasons of her life. In her first novel, she captures women on the cusp of winter, still fully engaged and held up by their girlfriends, who know when to laugh with us and when to cry. As Anna puts it, “Friends are like medicine. They fix you up.”

— Meg McConahey

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine