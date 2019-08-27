Local caterers go all out for Taste of Sonoma

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31; gates opens at 11 a.m. for VIP pass holders

What: Taste of Sonoma hosted by the Sonoma County Vintners, includes Grand Tasting, Visa Signature Lounge, Celebrity Cruises Silent Disco, Kendall-Jackson White Wine Emoji Lounge, Rodney Strong's "Have a Splash" Lounge, Gloria Ferrer Bubble Lounge, The Library, Wine Talks, Chef's Pavilion, Beer Garden and Grill Stations.

Small bites and sips are the order of the day at the annual Taste of Sonoma, a showcase for Sonoma County’s talented teams of vintners and chefs, who will decamp this Saturday to the manicured, green lawns and courtyards of the Green Music Center.

For tourists and locals alike, it’s a great way to get a one-day preview of the county’s diverse appellations and wines, from the cool varietals of the Sonoma Coast and the Petaluma Gap to the beloved Italian field blends and reds of the Dry Creek and Alexander valleys.

Those coming from out of town probably won’t differentiate between restaurant chefs and caterers, but locals know that some of the most creative culinary folks are the caterers dedicated to creating memorable winery events and weddings.

As a sampling of these top-notch culinary talents, we chose three catering companies participating in the Taste of Sonoma that all have deep roots in the region.

Out to Lunch Fine Catering of Petaluma will be serving a savory prosciutto bite in The Library, a VIP access-only lounge featuring library wines. A La Heart Catering of Santa Rosa will serve an Asian-inspired salad in the Chef’s Pavilion, with the 30-some chefs from all across Sonoma County. Peloton Catering of Healdsburg will be embedded with six other chefs in the Grand Tasting area, where more than 100 wineries arranged in alphabetical order will be pouring their best quaffs.

Here’s a quick look at these experienced caterers, the bites they are planning to serve and the wines they would recommend sipping with them.

Peloton Culinary & Catering

A native of the Stockton area and graduate of the CIA at Hyde Park, Peloton founder Tim Vallery figures he’s been doing the Taste of Sonoma for more than 16 years, starting back when he was executive chef at the Sonoma County Hilton (since destroyed by the 2017 fires).

“It was a great way to meet other cooks and chefs and see what other people are offering,” he said. “I always felt it was good exposure to bring people into your business.”

Vallery also worked at the Brasserie at the Hyatt in Railroad Square and at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club before opening Peloton more than a decade ago. A bicycle enthusiast, he named his catering company after the bike riding group that together, manage to ride faster.

With the help of his cooking team, Vallery likes to serve up cuisine that is “seasonal and fresh,” showcasing the simple flavors of locally grown ingredients.

“I try to keep it as true to the products that I’m using as possible,” he said. “We do mostly winery events, including winemaker dinners, pick-up parties and other events.”

For the Taste of Sonoma, Vallery will be serving a refreshing bite custom made for late summer: Compressed Watermelon Brochette with Cotija Cheese and Breakfast Radish.

“The Cotija cheese adds that nice saltiness and creamy texture,” he said. “And the radish adds color and an earthiness to balance out the sweetness.”

The chef infuses the ripe watermelon with a mixture of simple syrup, herbs and wine, then compresses it in a vacuum sealer and refrigerates it.

“When you vacuum seal fresh watermelon, it breaks down the cells of the watermelon and intensifies the flavor,” he said. “It’s a little more dense and more appealing to the palate.”