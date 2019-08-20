Dear Abby: Groom wants to wear a kilt

Dear Abby: My daughter’s third-generation, American-born fiance wants to wear a kilt to their wedding. (His late maternal grandmother was born in Scotland.) His parental ancestry claims French and Romanian roots. My daughter would prefer he wear a formal suit or tuxedo to their evening wedding ceremony and reception, which is in an upscale hotel for 100 guests. What to do?

— to Kilt or Not to Kilt

Dear Kilt: I’m glad you asked. Your daughter should lighten up, “allow” her fiance to wear whatever he wants to their wedding and respect his reasons for wanting to do so. Look at it this way: It will make for a memorable wedding.