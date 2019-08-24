Enjoy bird watching, paddleboarding and hiking in Sonoma County

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, Aug. 25

Windsor: Heaviest zucchini contest, wacky veggie art, zucchini car races, cooking class and country games at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market, 701 McClelland Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. windsorfarmersmarket.com.

BIRD WALK, AUG. 28

Bodega Bay: Take a leisurely walk designed for older adults 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the Coastal Access Trail, 355 Highway 1. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the event. Parking $7, carpooling encouraged 707-539-2865.

SEE SATURN, AUG. 30

Kenwood: The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road focuses its telescopes on Saturn 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. $20 seniors and youth younger than 18, $25 adults. Buy tickets through brownpapertickets at rfo.org.

PADDLEBOARDING, AUG. 31

Santa Rosa: Beginners ages 8 and older learn paddleboarding techniques 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. $25-$35. Details at 707-543-3737.

POST-BURN HIKE, AUG. 31

Glen Ellen: Join LandPaths on a guided walk for adults only in the Calabazas Creek Open Space Preserve off Nuns Canyon Road that was affected by the 2017 Complex Fires, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission registration required at LandPaths.org. 707-544-7284