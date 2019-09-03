Families with three generations (or more) in Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 3, 2019, 6:29AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

In the spendy Bay Area, it's becoming less and less common for families to all live in the same county as adults.

Despite this, we were interested in those local families who have managed to stick together through generations.

We asked readers to share their family stories with us and plenty were happy to share.

Click through the gallery to get to know inspiring families who have called Sonoma County home for generations.

One person who submitted an entry will be randomly chosen to receive $250 in gift certificates to any store at Montgomery Village.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine