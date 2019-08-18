Sebastopol celebrates its orchard roots at Gravenstein Apple Fair

The crowds turned out Saturday for the annual homage to all things apple in Sebastopol, taking advantage of the short seasonal window to celebrate a hallmark of the area’s orchards and its heritage.

The faint scent of cider wafted over visitors at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, site of the 46th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair. The gathering harks back to the late 19th century and the era of pioneer Sonoma County horticulturist Luther Burbank, who helped introduce the diminutive green-and-red-skinned apple to the region.

The finicky fruit doesn’t travel well and has a growing season of just six to eight weeks, so fans have to get their taste of the crisp, semi-tart apple in while they can. This is being branded a “benchmark year,” with a bumper crop as a result of the past wet winter.

“It’s a treasured part of our heritage and also a pretty amazing apple itself,” said Carmen Snyder, manager of the fair and executive director Sonoma County Farm Trails. “It has such a unique flavor profile and has so many uses. They can’t really grow anywhere else. It’s why it’s so special to us.”

Many who made the weekend drive to Ragle Ranch came via Highway 116, otherwise known as the Gravenstein Highway. And by noon, the line was dozens deep for a $7 tray of hot Gravenstein fritters, with just a pinch of powdered sugar.

“You can’t come to the Gravenstein Apple Fair and not get fritters,” said Ann Butterfield, 58, after taking a nibble and sharing her treat with friends.

The Sebastopol resident was visiting the fair for what she estimated was the 18th time in her 20 years as a local. The fair never gets old, Butterfield said, and she’s made it a tradition to help sell pies that support scholarships so members of her Community Church of Sebastopol congregation can attend Camp Cazadero in the summer.

“With wine taking everything over and given the importance of the apple, to still honor that is wonderful,” she said.

Everywhere you looked Saturday, the Gravenstein occupied center stage. Attendees received a red apple hand stamp to enter the fair. Apples were featured in many food dishes, and incorporated into games such as darts, where those with the best aim — the target was a Gravenstein — won, what else — a sack of apples.

But the two-day event, which continues Sunday, also shows off the county’s agricultural roots, with opportunities for kids to touch and feed sheep, goats and mini horses and witness the motorized farm equipment of yesteryear pop and sputter as several milled corn or pumped water.

Ubiquitous fair food — turkey legs and kettle corn — was plentiful, and stilt walkers gave the park a festive summer feel, the towering performers waving at children and squirting them with spray bottles. Parents — many with hard apple drinks in hand from one of the 18 participating area cideries — were up off hay bales to jig and jive with their youngsters, to the tunes of local musicians including country performer Sourdough Slim.

The performance stage featured eating contests with pies and caramel apples and apple juggling competition.

Andy Kerlow-Myers, 39, of Rohnert Park, signed up to juggle in his first time attending the fair. He showed some flair as he gnawed chunks out of apples while tossing them through the air, but too many hit the ground, leaving him out of the final round.

“The thing about juggling five apples is if you drop one, you’re still juggling four,” stage emcee Walt Hayes told the crowd, keeping the mood light.

Sonoma County’s apple crop long ago ceded dominance to its now-signature wine grapes, such as pinot noir and chardonnay. But apple diehards and history buffs say they are determined to keep the legacy and love of the Gravenstein alive.

“This is an amazing, magical place for apples, for grapes, for hops — everything. We are the Garden of Eden,” said Ellen Cavalli, co-owner of Tilted Shed Ciderworks in Windsor. She wore a headdress made of artificial apples.

“Luther Burbank said this is ‘the chosen spot’ for a reason,” she said. “It still holds true a century later.”

