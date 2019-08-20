What you can and can't donate to Goodwill

You've "Kondo'd" your house and made the kids go through their closets before heading back to school, now what to do with it all?

A good option is donation.

From clothes to curtains, Goodwill accepts lots of gently used items that in sell-able condition.

The nonprofit does not accept broken, flammable or toxic items, like fireworks.

There are lots of do's and don'ts when it comes to donations. See gallery above for some of the highlights.

Goodwill uses its profits from the sale of acceptable items to fund career and education services. In Sonoma County, there are many locations, including in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. To find a donation center or store, go to www.goodwill.org.