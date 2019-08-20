What you can and can't donate to Goodwill

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 11:08AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

You've "Kondo'd" your house and made the kids go through their closets before heading back to school, now what to do with it all?

A good option is donation.

From clothes to curtains, Goodwill accepts lots of gently used items that in sell-able condition.

The nonprofit does not accept broken, flammable or toxic items, like fireworks.

There are lots of do's and don'ts when it comes to donations. See gallery above for some of the highlights.

Goodwill uses its profits from the sale of acceptable items to fund career and education services. In Sonoma County, there are many locations, including in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. To find a donation center or store, go to www.goodwill.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine