Seasonal Pantry: How to use Balsamic vinegar sparingly

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 5:19PM
Updated 6 hours ago

Of all the questions I am asked during cooking classes, book signings, and events such as the Gravenstein Apple Fair, ones about balsamic vinegar are among the most common. Sometimes I am asked to recommend what brand I think is best, sometimes I am questioned about why I haven’t used it in a particular dish, and sometimes the questioner recites their recipe for balsamic vinaigrette.

On one hand, my feeling is — as always — if you like it, enjoy it.

On the other hand, I often want to respond as chef John Ash did during an appearance on my radio show, “Mouthful,” a couple of years ago.

“Enough already!,” he said when I asked about the vinegar’s ubiquity.

I agree, enthusiastically. Balsamic vinegar may be the most overused ingredient in the United States right now, outpacing even kale and cauliflower.

I use balsamic vinegar sparingly, as I find it too sweet and cloying. When used in savory dishes, it typically eclipses other flavors, makes nuances vanish, and contributes sweetness to whatever it touches. I like foods to taste like themselves, with condiments and dressing used to enhance them, not mask them. Avocado drizzled with a little lemon or lime juice blossoms into its full self; drizzled with balsamic vinegar, it nearly vanishes. It seems a lot of Americans want everything to taste like balsamic vinegar, but I am not one of them.

In addition, the balsamic vinegar on our market shelves is not the real thing. Italians call this vinegar “industriale,” indicating that it is a product of the food industry to mimic the flavor of the real thing, aceto balsamico tradizionale.

The real thing is a true artisan product, typically overseen by women and, until fairly recently, passed on via dowries.

Traditional balsamic vinegar contains a single ingredient, grape juice, sometimes from one variety, sometimes from several. The fresh grape juice is cooked until it is reduced by nearly half, and then it is inoculated with a previous vintage of the vinegar. At this point, it is put into a wooden cask and, traditionally, placed in an attic. During hot weather, it cooks, so to speak, as yeast digests the sugar and excretes alcohol and acetobacters digest the alcohol and produce vinegar.

During cold weather, it rests and picks up some of the flavors of the wood. Each year, the vinegar is transferred to a smaller cask, and this continues for 11 years, with a cask made of different wood each year. It is then held, typically, for at least another 8 or 9 years and often longer. To be certified as the real thing, it must be submitted to an official tasting panel, which does not approve a vinegar younger than twenty years.

Once the vinegar is approved, it is bottled in 100 ml glass jars — there are two approved shapes — closed with a cork and identified by a special label that guarantees authenticity.

This vinegar may be sold for as little as $100 and prices go up from there, typically determined by the age of the series of casks, known as a batteria. The date on the label refers to the age of the batteria, not the age of the vinegar within the bottle. The oldest I’ve seen is, if memory serves me well, from 1690.

No one cooks with this vinegar and, until about 30 years ago, few people outside of its regions of production even knew about it. It might be traded for help during a health emergency or given in gratitude for a special favor. When it comes to food, it is typically applied with an eye dropper, on a white pizza, perhaps, risotto, or simple salad. A few drops are all that is needed; any more is a waste.

Inexpensive versions of balsamic vinegar contain a range of spices, vanilla or its chemical equivalent, and caramelized sugar in an attempt to mirror the flavor and texture of the real thing. In the last number of years, we’ve seen white balsamic vinegar – and, honestly, there really is no such thing; it’s just vinegar syrup – and fruit-flavored balsamic vinegar.

Among the flavors of balsamic vinegar that I’ve seen recently are apple, blueberry, cherry, cinnamon, coconut, cranberry, currant, fig, ginger, grapefruit, honey, lemon, mango, peach, pear, pineapple, pomegranate, raspberry, serrano chile, strawberry, tangerine, and, yes, chocolate.

The best ways to use these vinegars is to drizzle a bit over ice cream, add a splash to sparkling water, sparkling wine, or still white wine, or drizzle over grilled stone fruit. These vinegars can also be used to make taffy, sorbet, gelato, and ice cream.

When it comes to savory cooking, uses are limited. These vinegars have big personalities and are best when featured in dishes that have supporting roles. A ribeye steak with wilted spinach and lemon takes an unpleasant turn when balsamic vinegar is drizzled over everything, but a glass of chardonnay over ice can be quite pleasing with a little spritz of the vinegar.

Vinegar pie has a long history in the United States, though it has all but disappeared in the past 40 to 50 years. It was once made when other ingredients were out of reach, either because of the season or hard times. Apple cider vinegar would have been the first choice in pioneer days, but now we have nearly countless choices. I recommend a boldly flavored one and if you love balsamic vinegar, this is a perfect place to enjoy it.

Vinegar Pie

Serves 8

For the crust:

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

— generous pinch of kosher salt

6 tablespoons butter, in small pieces, chilled

2 tablespoons lard, preferably homemade, chilled

1 tablespoon cold vinegar of choice

1 tablespoon of ice water

For the filling:

6 tablespoons butter

4 farm eggs

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons vinegar of choice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup shelled pecans or walnuts, lightly toasted, optional

To make the pie crust, put the flour and salt into a work bowl of a good processor fitted with its metal blade. Add the butter and lard and pulse several times. Working quickly, scrape down the sides of the work bowl with a rubber spatula, as needed. Add the vinegar and water, pulse 2 or 3 times, and tip out onto a sheet of wax paper.

Press the dough together, wrap it tightly, and chill it for one hour.

Roll out the chilled dough between 2 sheets of parchment or wax paper or on a floured pastry cloth, making a circle about 11 inches across. Carefully lift the dough onto a 9-inch pie shell, press it to fit, and trim the edges. Set a circle of parchment on top of the dough, add dry beans or pie weights, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Bake the pie shell on the middle rack of the oven for 10 minutes. Remove it from the oven, reduce the heat to 350 degrees, lift out the paper lining and the weights and return the pie shell to the oven. Cook until it just takes on some color, about 3 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

While the pie shell cools, make the filling. To do so, put the butter into a small sauce pan and set over low heat. Break the eggs into a medium mixing bowl and whisk vigorously until thick and creamy. Add the sugars, salt, vinegar, and vanilla and whisk again. Slowly whisk the melted butter into the mixture.

Spread the nuts, if using, over the bottom of the cooled pie shell. and pour in the custard. Set on a baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and set the pie pan on top of the baking sheet. Cook until the custard is set, about 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven, set on a rack to cool for about 15 minutes, and enjoy warm.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of several books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

