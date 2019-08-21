Seasonal Pantry: How to use Balsamic vinegar sparingly

Of all the questions I am asked during cooking classes, book signings, and events such as the Gravenstein Apple Fair, ones about balsamic vinegar are among the most common. Sometimes I am asked to recommend what brand I think is best, sometimes I am questioned about why I haven’t used it in a particular dish, and sometimes the questioner recites their recipe for balsamic vinaigrette.

On one hand, my feeling is — as always — if you like it, enjoy it.

On the other hand, I often want to respond as chef John Ash did during an appearance on my radio show, “Mouthful,” a couple of years ago.

“Enough already!,” he said when I asked about the vinegar’s ubiquity.

I agree, enthusiastically. Balsamic vinegar may be the most overused ingredient in the United States right now, outpacing even kale and cauliflower.

I use balsamic vinegar sparingly, as I find it too sweet and cloying. When used in savory dishes, it typically eclipses other flavors, makes nuances vanish, and contributes sweetness to whatever it touches. I like foods to taste like themselves, with condiments and dressing used to enhance them, not mask them. Avocado drizzled with a little lemon or lime juice blossoms into its full self; drizzled with balsamic vinegar, it nearly vanishes. It seems a lot of Americans want everything to taste like balsamic vinegar, but I am not one of them.

In addition, the balsamic vinegar on our market shelves is not the real thing. Italians call this vinegar “industriale,” indicating that it is a product of the food industry to mimic the flavor of the real thing, aceto balsamico tradizionale.

The real thing is a true artisan product, typically overseen by women and, until fairly recently, passed on via dowries.

Traditional balsamic vinegar contains a single ingredient, grape juice, sometimes from one variety, sometimes from several. The fresh grape juice is cooked until it is reduced by nearly half, and then it is inoculated with a previous vintage of the vinegar. At this point, it is put into a wooden cask and, traditionally, placed in an attic. During hot weather, it cooks, so to speak, as yeast digests the sugar and excretes alcohol and acetobacters digest the alcohol and produce vinegar.

During cold weather, it rests and picks up some of the flavors of the wood. Each year, the vinegar is transferred to a smaller cask, and this continues for 11 years, with a cask made of different wood each year. It is then held, typically, for at least another 8 or 9 years and often longer. To be certified as the real thing, it must be submitted to an official tasting panel, which does not approve a vinegar younger than twenty years.

Once the vinegar is approved, it is bottled in 100 ml glass jars — there are two approved shapes — closed with a cork and identified by a special label that guarantees authenticity.

This vinegar may be sold for as little as $100 and prices go up from there, typically determined by the age of the series of casks, known as a batteria. The date on the label refers to the age of the batteria, not the age of the vinegar within the bottle. The oldest I’ve seen is, if memory serves me well, from 1690.