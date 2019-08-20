Pairings: Siduri pinot pairs perfectly with fall foods

Siduri Wines makes extraordinary pinot noir, and our Wine of the Week, Siduri 2017 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($40), is a stellar example.

Although the wine has a bountiful array of fruit flavors, especially pomegranate, cranberry, Elephant Heart plum, fresh currants, and blackberries, it is not a fruit bomb. Its silken texture, long smooth tannins and brilliant acidity create an almost Burgundian experience. The wine is graceful, suave, elegant, and juicy.

Other flavors, among them sweet spices, brambles, damp top soil, chanterelles, and little bursts of smoke, add to the wine’s complexity and depth yet never interfere with other qualities. The wine is as balanced as a supermodel on the runway in 6-inch heels.

This wine is excellent for late summer and early fall, as such foods as figs, dead ripe tomatoes and sweet peppers are happy companions. You can, of course, enjoy it with all the usual suspects too, from mushrooms, caramelized onions, beets, and winter squash to rare lamb, seared duck breast, grilled quail, wild Pacific King salmon, turkey, and spaghetti Carbonara.

It is also a great wine to enjoy with a BLT, especially when the sandwich is slathered with good mayonnaise and the bacon is cooked all the way crisp, so that it snaps when you take a bite. This quintessential sandwich is the inspiration for today’s recipe, which is like BLT in a bowl. In this version, cream takes on the role typically played by mayonnaise, as a vehicle to carry all the wonderful flavors to your palate. With the wine alongside, it is absolutely divine.

Pasta With Tomato Wedges, Bacon, and Shredded Romaine

Serves 4 to 8

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 pound dried spaghetti, spaghettini, or linguine

8 to 10 Romaine lettuce leaves

8 thick bacon strips, cut crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 small to medium ripe tomatoes of choice, cored and cut into wedges

— Black pepper in a mill

2/3 cup heavy cream

Fill a large saucepan two thirds full with water, add the tablespoon of salt, and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta, stir until the water returns to a boil, and cook until it is al dente. Drain the pasta, do not rinse it, put it in a wide shallow bowl, cover it with a tea towel to keep it warm.

While waiting for the water to boil, stack the lettuce leaves and roll them up lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut them into ¼-inch-wide ribbons. Set aside.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a heavy pan until it is just barely crisp. Transfer it to absorbent paper to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat, add the olive oil, and add tomatoes to the pan in a single layer; work in batches as necessary. Cook for 1 minute, season with salt and pepper, turn them over, and cook 1 minute more. Season again with salt and pepper. Transfer the tomatoes to the bowl with the pasta, return the pan to the heat, and cook any remaining tomatoes in the same way. Add them to the bowl.

Return the pan to the heat, add the cream, and swirl to pick up all of the pan juices. When the cream just begins to simmer, pour it over the pasta. Toss the pasta and tomatoes gently but thoroughly. Keep warm.

Divide the lettuce among individual pasta plates and top it with some of the pasta and tomatoes. Add a few turns of black pepper, scatter bacon on top, and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The BLT Cookbook,” from which this recipe is adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.