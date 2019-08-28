Head back to school with cooking classes this September

MENDOCINO COAST

Winesong! celebrates 35 years

Mendocino Coast’s annual Winesong benefit will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sept. 6 and 7.

Hosted by the Mendocino Coast Hospital Foundation, the weekend kicks off with a Pinot Noir Celebration at 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Little River Inn with a tasting from 35 wineries accompanied by culinary fare.

The Winesong Wine & Food Tasting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, followed by a lunch and auction.

This year, the Vintner of the Year award will go to the Jackson Family Wines, which has grown grapes in Mendocino County for more than 25 years.

Tickets to the pinot noir event are $85. Tickets to the wine and food tasting, the lunch and the auction with reserve seating are $250; general admission is $150.

To reserve: winesong.org

sONOMA

Kabobs and cab at Obsidian

Obsidian Wine Co. will celebrate their fall release pickup day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Sunset Test Kitchen at Cornerstone, just steps from the Obsidian Ridge Tasting Room.

The food will be provided by Spread Catering, with kabobs paired with the 2017 Obsidian Ridge “The Slope” Cabernet Sauvignon. Live music will be offered by 3 on a Match.

Cost is $25, free to club members. To reserve: wineclub@obsidianwineco.com.

PENNGROVE

Wind & Rye cooking classes

Wind & Rye Kitchen, a farm-to-table cooking school, has scheduled a new series of classes for the bounteous fall season.

Food and Nutrition for Mood Management, taught by founder Laci Sandoval and nutritional therapist Meredith Brown, will be held at 6 pm. Sept. 5 and explore the foods, minerals and herbs that can impact your emotions. Cost is $125, including drinks and dinner.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to throw a pizza, Leah Scruto of the U.S. Pizza team will give a class on the craft at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Cost is $125, including drinks and a pizza dinner.

If fried chicken is your guilty pleasure, learn how to perfect it with Backyard Restaurant Chef Daniel Kedan at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Cost is $125, including drinks and a chicken dinner.

Wind & Rye’s second annual Fall Equinox Farm Dinner, featuring Chef Kedan and Davis Family Vineyards, will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $140, including four-course, family-style dinner, cocktails and wine.

To reserve: windandrye.com

POINT REYES STATION

Dig into cooking at The Fork

The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. has announced its fall farm dinners, lunch and brunch plus new series of hands-on classes.

A Cookbook Lunch inspired by Foreign Cinema restaurant in San Francisco will be held with Chefs Gayle Pirie and John Clark at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

The popular Farm Brunch will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. The monthly farm dinners are set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 15.

Hands-on cooking classes include Fresh Cheese Making with Nicole Easterday at 10 a.m. Nov. 1; Holiday Sides with Jennifer Luttrell & Colleen Richardson at 10 a.m. Nov. 22; and Gluten-Free Baking with Karen Diggs at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13.