Head back to school with cooking classes this September

August 27, 2019, 5:29PM
Updated 2 hours ago

MENDOCINO COAST

Winesong! celebrates 35 years

Mendocino Coast’s annual Winesong benefit will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sept. 6 and 7.

Hosted by the Mendocino Coast Hospital Foundation, the weekend kicks off with a Pinot Noir Celebration at 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Little River Inn with a tasting from 35 wineries accompanied by culinary fare.

The Winesong Wine & Food Tasting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, followed by a lunch and auction.

This year, the Vintner of the Year award will go to the Jackson Family Wines, which has grown grapes in Mendocino County for more than 25 years.

Tickets to the pinot noir event are $85. Tickets to the wine and food tasting, the lunch and the auction with reserve seating are $250; general admission is $150.

To reserve: winesong.org

sONOMA

Kabobs and cab at Obsidian

Obsidian Wine Co. will celebrate their fall release pickup day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Sunset Test Kitchen at Cornerstone, just steps from the Obsidian Ridge Tasting Room.

The food will be provided by Spread Catering, with kabobs paired with the 2017 Obsidian Ridge “The Slope” Cabernet Sauvignon. Live music will be offered by 3 on a Match.

Cost is $25, free to club members. To reserve: wineclub@obsidianwineco.com.

PENNGROVE

Wind & Rye cooking classes

Wind & Rye Kitchen, a farm-to-table cooking school, has scheduled a new series of classes for the bounteous fall season.

Food and Nutrition for Mood Management, taught by founder Laci Sandoval and nutritional therapist Meredith Brown, will be held at 6 pm. Sept. 5 and explore the foods, minerals and herbs that can impact your emotions. Cost is $125, including drinks and dinner.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to throw a pizza, Leah Scruto of the U.S. Pizza team will give a class on the craft at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Cost is $125, including drinks and a pizza dinner.

If fried chicken is your guilty pleasure, learn how to perfect it with Backyard Restaurant Chef Daniel Kedan at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Cost is $125, including drinks and a chicken dinner.

Wind & Rye’s second annual Fall Equinox Farm Dinner, featuring Chef Kedan and Davis Family Vineyards, will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $140, including four-course, family-style dinner, cocktails and wine.

To reserve: windandrye.com

POINT REYES STATION

Dig into cooking at The Fork

The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. has announced its fall farm dinners, lunch and brunch plus new series of hands-on classes.

A Cookbook Lunch inspired by Foreign Cinema restaurant in San Francisco will be held with Chefs Gayle Pirie and John Clark at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

The popular Farm Brunch will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. The monthly farm dinners are set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 15.

Hands-on cooking classes include Fresh Cheese Making with Nicole Easterday at 10 a.m. Nov. 1; Holiday Sides with Jennifer Luttrell & Colleen Richardson at 10 a.m. Nov. 22; and Gluten-Free Baking with Karen Diggs at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13.

Each Friday through October, guests can book a Farm Tour that begins with housemade ice cream sandwiches, followed by a walking tour and cheese tasting.

To reserve: pointreyescheese.com. 14700 Highway One.

ROHNERT PARK

Gyros, falafel and baklava!

St. George’s Greek & Middle Eastern Festival welcomes the community to feast on an assortment of Mediterranean foods from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 at the Rohnert Park church.

There will be folk dance performances, tutorials and competitions, plus an international marketplace, hookah lounge, henna tattoos and freshly brewed Turkish coffee at the end of the day. For the kids, there will be face painting, arts and crafts and treats such as snow cones.

Admission and parking are free, but guests pay for food and drink. The menu includes moussaka and spanakopita, Steak Shawarma and Kifta, Greek salads and Mediterranean plates.

The church is located at 7311 College View Drive.

SONOMA

Delish dinners at Suite D

The girl & the fig has announced a new series of dinners at Suite D, including winemaker dinners and seasonal Sunday suppers.

Take a trip to Spain with the Tapas & Paella at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. A Sunday Supper featuring hearty fall fare will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2: A winemaker dinner with MacLaren.

At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8: A Pinot Noir Vertical Dinner with Talisman Wines.

At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15: A winemaker dinner with Passaggio Wines of Sonoma.

Suite D members receive 15% off. To reserve: figsuited.com. 21800 Schellville Road.

PENNGROVE

Luau with the Aloha spirit

Get your hula on for the 10th annual Hawaiian Luau at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Penngrove Park to benefit the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen.

The event starts with a Mai Tai cocktail hour at 1 p.m., followed by a meal of kalua pork, yams, rice, salad, chicken and dessert.

Taimalietane Islands of Polynesia troupe will perform. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids in advance, available at JavAmore Cafe or at penngroveluau.brownpapertickets.com. 11800 Main St.

POINT ARENA

Harbor and Seafood Festival

Point Arena will hold its 20th annual Harbor and Seafood Festival on Sept. 1 at the Point Arena Pier.

The event, which raises money to keep the pier operating year round, will feature oysters, fish tacos, albacore kebabs, clam chowder, corn-on-the-cob, salad and fries.

Beverages include craft beer from North Coast Brewery, hard cider from Oz Farm, homemade lemon and assorted wines. There will be live music from The Casuals, Middle Children, JJ Mulekai and Burnside plus a kids’ area.

There is no entry fee and parking is free.

Please leave dogs at home.

tomales

Wellness Summit at ranch

Stemple Creek Ranch, a working cattle ranch in the hills of West Marin, will host an inaugural Wellness Summit on Sept. 6 that includes speaking panels experiences and a soil-to-plate dinner curated by Alice Waters.

The one-day immersive summit put on by Futurewell, aims to raise the collective consciousness toward self-care, food system reform and sustainable living.

Tickets are $495, including a superfood breakfast, tea and latte bar, plant-based lunch, guided meditation, community acupuncture and herbal tea. To reserve: futurewell.com. 900 Burbank Lane.

FORESTVILLE The Philharmonic Kitchen

Enjoy music performed by a string quartet paired with dishes from Zazu chef Duskie Estes at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Macbryde Farm during a collaboration known as The Philharmonic Kitchen.

The Philharmonic Kitchen was founded by violinist Karsten Windt and violist Ivy Zenobi. The menu includes Black Pig Bacon Wrapped Dates with Harissa; Macbryde Farm Cucumber, Watermelon and Whipped Feta Salad with Saba; Roasted Macbryde Farm Figs with Ruby Beets, Arugula and Point Reyes Blue Cheese; Devil’s Gulch Wood Fire Roasted Poussin & Three Sisters Risotto; and MacBryde Farm Peach Crostata & Almond Whip.

Cost is $145, including food, music, tip and tax. To reserve: 707-523-4814.

Diane Peterson

