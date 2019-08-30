Want more butterflies and bees in your garden? Take this Healdsburg class

HEALDSBURG

Butterfly garden in full bloom

The Russian River Rose Co. will have experts on hand Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 to show you how to attract birds, bees and butterflies to your garden.

Special presentations will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a beekeeping demonstration and a lesson on how to create a hummingbird wall, as well as other attractions. A $2 donation is appreciated. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Russian River Rose Co., 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, russian-river-rose.com, 707-433-7455.

HOPLAND

Cannabis Workshop

Solar Living Institute is holding a Cannabis Workshop on Sept. 7, with expert Brandon Wheeler teaching how to have a productive harvest. Wheeler will cover many topics including drying room setup, storage methods and producing edibles and extracts. $45. 1-4 p.m. Solar Living Institute, 13771 South Highway 101, Hopland. Solarliving.org.

SEBASTOPOL

How to de-bitter an olive

Olive Expert Don Landis will talk about the noble fruit Saturday at the Olive Oasis in Sebastopol, demonstrate three ways to de-bitter olives and discuss varieties, when to pick, long-term storage, tree care and pest management. Cost is $95 at olivedon@hotmail.com. Advance registration is required. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7820 Apple Blossom Lane, Sebastopol, donsolives.com.

SANTA ROSA

School plant sale returns

Willowside School’s nursery is back in business in time for fall planting. The student-supported nursery will reopen Saturday with thousands of plants at bargain prices of $4 for a 1-gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa. 707-569-4724, rkourik@sonic.net, 707-527-4372.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.