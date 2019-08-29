Dear Abby: Overly friendly daughter makes mom concerned

Dear Abby: I have two beautiful daughters, ages 3 and 4. My concern is that my younger daughter is very friendly. No matter where we go, she says “hi” to everyone she sees, strangers included. With all her positive energy, she has the type of personality that attracts attention when she walks into a room. I love her for that, but I’m also worried she’s too friendly.

Some of our neighbors are male, and she wants to hug them and sit on their laps. This alarms me, and I’m not sure what to do. With how things are nowadays, you never know who you can trust.

I don’t want to dampen her confident and upbeat disposition, but I want to teach her why it’s not OK to do this. Sometimes I wonder if she does it because her father isn’t in the picture, so when she sees an older man, she wants that bond. Please help, Abby.

— Protective in Pennsylvania

Dear Protective: Your daughter appears to be a lovely little girl. I agree you shouldn’t dampen her outgoing and affectionate nature. She should not be walking around by herself without supervision. Explain to her what appropriate behavior is and is not. This is an ongoing conversation that includes more information as she is able to understand it. Ultimately, you are her parent, and you must determine what is appropriate in her interactions with ALL people, regardless of gender.

Dear Abby: How long should a new wife wait to be introduced to her husband’s adult child because the adult child doesn’t know what to say to his young children about who I am?

— Waiting in the West

Dear Waiting: You should have been introduced to your husband’s family long before you became the new wife, which would have been far easier for all concerned. What the young children should be told is: “I have wonderful news! ‘Pop-pop’ got married to a very nice lady. He was so sad when he was by himself, and now he isn’t alone anymore. Isn’t that great?” The news should be delivered with a big smile and maybe even ice cream to celebrate.