Fermented chiles, tomatoes add spicy flavor to savory dishes

Last year, a friend gave me a large box of poblanos, half a box of green serranos and half a box of red serranos. After pondering my options, I decided to ferment them.

It took about three weeks before they hit the sweet spot of perfect flavor. Once they did, I wondered, what’s next? Instead of making hot sauce, which had been my original plan, I decided to dehydrate them, which I did, with the same friend’s dehydrator.

Next, I ground them in my spice grinder, an electric coffee grinder than I use just for spices. Voila! I had three kinds of fermented chile powders. The poblano powder had a bit of heat and the serranos were full of delicious fire. Since then, I have been experimenting with different ways to use them. I store them separately so I have control over both the flavors and the degree of heat.

I’m still experimenting with how to use the fermented chile powders. I add them to beef chili, to sauces and soups, and mix them with salt to use as a rub for meats to be grilled or oven-roasted. My next round of experiments will be with meatballs and meatloaf.

If you, too, have a fondness for bright, sour flavors, you might want to give this a try. It’s not difficult, but it is the very definition of delayed gratification, as it takes weeks before you have something to enjoy. I love tasting the chiles as they ferment, waiting for that moment when my taste buds do their happy dance, and I know it is time to stop the fermentation and begin the drying process.

One word of caution: If you use a dehydrator, dry the chiles outside, not inside. You do not want your home filled with the fiery heat they give off as they dry. Trust me on this.

I’ve also been experimenting with fermented cherry tomatoes, which make an intensely flavored sauce by themselves, with no additional ingredients, though you can vary the flavor by adding a few other ingredients.

This is more of a description than an actual recipe, as you can make any quantity you like, from a pint to a few gallons.

Use any type of chile and ferment them separately or together; it is up to you. I prefer to ferment separately for now, but may, at some point, experiment with blends.

Fermented Chiles

Yield varies

— fresh chiles of choice

— kosher salt

Wash the chiles to remove any dust or dirt and wipe them with a clean tea towel.

Remove the stems and seed cores of larger chiles and the stems of smaller chiles. If you want to remove the seeds from the smaller chiles, which is not necessary, cut them in half lengthwise and then cut out the clumps of seeds.

Put the chiles into a food processor fitted with its metal blade and pulse several times to reduce the chiles to little bits.

If you prefer, you can chop the chiles with a sharp knife but, if you do, be sure to protect your eyes. A single squirt of juice can damage your cornea if the chile is particularly hot. Wear gloves or wash your hands very thoroughly after working with the chiles.