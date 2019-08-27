Fermented chiles, tomatoes add spicy flavor to savory dishes

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2019, 2:59PM
Last year, a friend gave me a large box of poblanos, half a box of green serranos and half a box of red serranos. After pondering my options, I decided to ferment them.

It took about three weeks before they hit the sweet spot of perfect flavor. Once they did, I wondered, what’s next? Instead of making hot sauce, which had been my original plan, I decided to dehydrate them, which I did, with the same friend’s dehydrator.

Next, I ground them in my spice grinder, an electric coffee grinder than I use just for spices. Voila! I had three kinds of fermented chile powders. The poblano powder had a bit of heat and the serranos were full of delicious fire. Since then, I have been experimenting with different ways to use them. I store them separately so I have control over both the flavors and the degree of heat.

I’m still experimenting with how to use the fermented chile powders. I add them to beef chili, to sauces and soups, and mix them with salt to use as a rub for meats to be grilled or oven-roasted. My next round of experiments will be with meatballs and meatloaf.

If you, too, have a fondness for bright, sour flavors, you might want to give this a try. It’s not difficult, but it is the very definition of delayed gratification, as it takes weeks before you have something to enjoy. I love tasting the chiles as they ferment, waiting for that moment when my taste buds do their happy dance, and I know it is time to stop the fermentation and begin the drying process.

One word of caution: If you use a dehydrator, dry the chiles outside, not inside. You do not want your home filled with the fiery heat they give off as they dry. Trust me on this.

I’ve also been experimenting with fermented cherry tomatoes, which make an intensely flavored sauce by themselves, with no additional ingredients, though you can vary the flavor by adding a few other ingredients.

This is more of a description than an actual recipe, as you can make any quantity you like, from a pint to a few gallons.

Use any type of chile and ferment them separately or together; it is up to you. I prefer to ferment separately for now, but may, at some point, experiment with blends.

Fermented Chiles

Yield varies

— fresh chiles of choice

— kosher salt

Wash the chiles to remove any dust or dirt and wipe them with a clean tea towel.

Remove the stems and seed cores of larger chiles and the stems of smaller chiles. If you want to remove the seeds from the smaller chiles, which is not necessary, cut them in half lengthwise and then cut out the clumps of seeds.

Put the chiles into a food processor fitted with its metal blade and pulse several times to reduce the chiles to little bits.

If you prefer, you can chop the chiles with a sharp knife but, if you do, be sure to protect your eyes. A single squirt of juice can damage your cornea if the chile is particularly hot. Wear gloves or wash your hands very thoroughly after working with the chiles.

Put the chopped chiles into a glass or porcelain vessel, leaving about an inch of room.

Estimate how much water you’ll need to cover the chiles and fill a pitcher or large measuring cup with that amount. Add 3 tablespoons of kosher salt for every quart of water and stir until it is dissolved. Pour the brine over the chiles and be certain they are completely covered.

Set a glass fermentation weight in the jar to help keep the chiles submerged in the brine and add a fermentation lid that allows gas to escape automatically.

Set the jar in a dark pantry or cupboard that is fairly warm, about 60 to 70 degrees. After a week, taste a bit of the brine and judge the degree of sourness. Continue, tasting every few days, until the flavor is exactly what you want.

At this point, the chiles are ready to be used to make hot sauce or chile powder.

To make hot sauce, drain off the brine but reserve a good bit of it. Puree the chiles using a food processor, standard blender or immersion blender until smooth. Thin with some of the reserved brine. Store in the refrigerator and use as you would use any hot sauce.

To make chile powder, drain and discard the brine. Spread the fermented chiles on the drying racks in a thin layer and set in the dehydrator.

Operate the dehydrator according to manufacturer’s instructions until the chiles are completely dry. I find it takes 8 to 10 hours but that will vary based on the dehydrator itself. To make chile powder, the chiles must be completely dry, without any lingering moisture.

Grind the chiles in a spice grinder or clean coffee grinder and store in glass jars in a dark cupboard. They will retain their flavor for at least a year.

It takes a minimum of a week to ferment tomatoes, but I find the flavors don’t reach their peak for about three weeks or a bit longer, depending on the temperature of the room.

Feel free to experiment with smaller or larger quantities, just keep the ratio of salt to water the same. I use Diamond Crystal Kosher salt, which dissolves quickly. If you use table salt, which I do not recommend, reduce the amount to 2 tablespoons per quart of water.

Fermented Cherry Tomato Sauce

Makes about 2 quarts

6 pints cherry tomatoes, stemmed

6 tablespoons kosher salt

Wash the cherry tomatoes and let them dry on a tea towel. Use a sharp knife to cut each one in half. If you don’t feel like cutting them in half, use them whole but realize fermentation will take longer.

Put the cut cherry tomatoes into a two-quart canning jar or similar glass or porcelain container, leaving about an inch of space.

Fill a large pitcher or measuring cup with 8 cups of water, add the salt, and stir until it is dissolved. Pour it into the jar with the tomatoes until the tomatoes are completely covered.

Set a glass fermentation weight in the jar to help keep the tomatoes submerged in the brine.

Add a fermentation lid that allows gas to escape automatically and set the jar in a dark pantry or cupboard that is fairly warm, about 60 to 70 degrees.

Let the tomatoes ferment until they reach a pleasing level of sourness. The time will vary based on room temperature. Mine need about three weeks.

When the brine tastes just right to you, drain off the liquid, saving a bit of it in the case the sauce needs thinning.

Put the drained tomatoes through a food mill fitted with the small or medium blade. Discard the seeds and skins left behind.

Taste the puréed tomatoes and, if it is a bit too thick for you, thin with a little of the brine.

Pour into glass jars, close, and store in the refrigerator. The sauce is best used within two to three weeks.

Variations: For a spicy sauce, add several chiles of choice, stemmed and seeded, to the tomatoes. You don’t need to do anything else; just pass them through the food mill at the same time as the tomatoes.

If you like, add two or three sprigs of basil, a few garlic cloves, a stalk or two of celery to the tomatoes at the beginning of fermentation. Make sure they are submerged in the brine. Pass them through the food mill along with the tomatoes.

Suggested uses:

Add a generous swirl to potato soups, bean soups, creamy polenta and rice congee. Drizzle a tablespoon or so over scrambled eggs or a simple omelet. Drizzle over queso fundido just before serving.

Use as a condiment (not as the only sauce) on enchiladas and tamales. Brush over meatloaf just after removing it from the oven. Brush over grilled eggplant slices after they come off the grill.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.”

