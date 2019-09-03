A la carte: Harvest season brings awards, dinners, fairs

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2019, 3:05PM
September 3, 2019

CALISTOGA

Castello top US tasting room

The Castello di Amorosa, an authentically built 13th-century Tuscan castle and winery, received top honors in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards as “Best Tasting Room 2019.”

One of Napa Valley’s landmark destinations, Castello di Amorosa was a labor of love for founder Dario Sattui. It was built with antique bricks, roof tiles, hand-hewn timbers and doors, hand-forged iron gates, lamps and hardware imported from Europe as well as more than 8,000 tons of hand-chiseled local s tone.

Other contenders for the top spot included Louis M. Martini (St. Helena) HALL Rutherford (Rutherford), Outland (Napa) Del Dotto Vineyards (St. Helena and Napa), Tank Garage Winery (Calistoga) and Iron Horse Vineyards (Sebastopol.)

NORTH BAY

40 under 40 Tastemakers

Each year, Wine Enthusiast magazine awards the next generation of innovators in the world of wine, spirits, cider and beer with a spot in their 40 Under 40 Tastemakers list.

This year, three Sonoma County winemakers made the list, plus two from Napa County and two from Mendocino County. They ranged from a duck farmer who launched her own wine label to a winemaker who also produces award-winning cheese and a cannabis-wine entrepreneur.

Here are the young tastemakers from the North Bay:

Jennifer Reichardt, 32, owner/winemaker of Raft Wines and COO of Sonoma County Poultry/Liberty Duck of Petaluma: Hailing from the Reichardt family of duck farmers, Jennifer launched the small-production Raft Wines in 2016 using organically farmed grapes from across California, and quickly joined the effort to rebuild after the California fires of 2017.

Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker for Imagery Estate Winery in Glen Ellen: The daughter of Imagery founder Joe Benziger, Jamie worked summers at the winery during college and got hooked on the wineries’ interesting varietals.

She recently launched Imagery California, a new line of traditional varieties “with a little twist.”

Chip Forsythe, 32, winemaker/CEO of Rebel Coast Winery in Sonoma: The Texas-raised Forsythe is a Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo grad and entrepreneur who likes bucking the trend.

He released the world’s first alcohol-free, sativa plant-infused wine in 2018, and it sold out immediately.

Sebastian Donoso, 37, winemaker of Fringe Collective in Hopland: Native Chilean Donoso has taken the helm of Fetzer Vineyards’ new high-end line of wines, launching Fringe Collective in 2018.

He makes classic varieties from extreme vineyard sites, starting with Sonoma Coast chardonnay and Central Coast pinot noir.

Sarah Cahn Bennett, 39, owner/winemaker of Pennyroyal Farm in Boonville and owner/general manager of Navarro Vineyards & Winery in Philo: After growing up on Navarro Vineyards & Winery, Bennett earned a master’s degree in enology and viticulture from UC Davis and returned to the family business.

At Pennyroyal Farm, she’s overseen the production of the goat and sheep cheeses and their integration into the wine program while adding to the farm’s hospitality program, including its tasting menus.

Paul Gospodarczyk, 37, winemaking professor/winemaker at Napa Valley College in Napa: Gospodarczyk runs the largest viticulture and winemaking programs in the world, with a 5-acre vineyard and commercial winery as his classroom. He is also a certified sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Maayan Koschitzky, 39, director of winemaking at Atelier Melka by Philippe Melka in St. Helena: This sabra made wine in his native Israel for more than five years before heading to the Napa Valley in 2011 to work at Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle.

French-American winemaker Melka tapped him to join his wine consulting company in 2014, and two years later, Koschitzky took over as director of winemaking. Koschitzky’s own Napa brand, La Pelle Wines, sold out upon release.

SEBASTOPOL

Vintage vehicles, vino, vittles

Put the pedal to the metal and head to Claypool Cellars’ third annual Purple Pachyderm Car Rally from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Sebastopol Grange.

The vintage car rally paired with wine and barbecue will feature surf music by Uncle Sea Monster.

Wacky trophies will be awarded in three categories: Best of Show judged by attendees, Colonel’s Choice judged by Les Claypool and Furthest Traveled.

Tickets are $50, include glass, two wine tastes and barbecue bites. Additional food and wine will be available for purchase.

To enter your pre-1980 car, call 707-820-1263 or email info@claypoolcellars.com.

The grange is located at 6000 Sebastopol Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Celebrate pure, sustainable food

The National Heirloom Expo, which launched in 2011 and is touted as the world’s largest annual heritage food event, will return Sept 10, 11 and 12 to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds with 100 speakers, 150 exhibitors, 300 vendors and 4,000 varieties of heirloom foods.

Highlights include the School Garden Network kids’ pavilion, the Art of the Heirloom art exhibition, a giant seed swap, poultry and dahlia shows, giant pumpkin contest, tomato tasting and judging, globally inspired food and an international array of farmers, gardeners, chefs and activists speaking and teaching, including locals such as tomato guru Brad Gates, landscape gardener Robert Kourik and no-till farmers Paul and Elizabeth Kaiser.

Gates are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. One-day ticket is $15, three-day pass is $30, available at the gate.

Kids are admitted free. 1350 Bennett Valley Road. theheirloomexpo.com

NAPA

Conversation with Zimmern

TV food show host Andrew Zimmern will moderate a panel of chefs and food experts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, during a discussion of what it means to cook culturally authentic cuisine.

The panelists will also talk about what determines a chef’s authority to cook whatever they want, regardless of their culture.

The panelists include chefs Rick Bayless of Frontera in Chicago and Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, program manager Emiliana Puyana of La Cocina in San Francisco and cultural historian Michael Twitty, author of “The Cooking Gene.”

The tickets include a pre-event reception with the panelists, with wine and hors d’oeuvres as well as the panel discussion, which is part of the Conversations at Copia Series.

Tickets are $95. To reserve: ciaatcopia.com/conversations-at-copia. 500 First St.

SEBASTOPOL

Harvest of the Heart

Ceres Community Project will hold its annual gala, Harvest of the Heart, at 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ceres Community Garden.

The fundraiser, supporting healing meals and youth empowerment in Sonoma and Marin counties, includes a garden reception featuring local chefs and wineries, plus a silent auction and music.

Following the reception, there will be a four-course dinner created by Ceres chefs and teens and a live auction.

Tickets: $175. To reserve: 707-829-5833 or ceresprojecct.org/harvest2019. The garden is located at 1005 North Gravenstein Highway, behind O’Reilly Media.

SONOMA COUNTY

Rosh Hashanah dinners

The Jewish new year, known as Rosh Hashanah, falls this year at sunset on Sept. 29 and ends at nightfall on Oct. 1.

Local synagogues will be holding Rosh Hashanah services, then gathering for community meals featuring the traditional, symbolic foods such as fish, carrots, round challah bread and apples with honey.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will host an elegant, traditional Rosh Hashanah Dinner — challah, brisket, matzah ball soup, apples and honey — at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the center at 205 Keller St., No. 101. Cost is $18 adult, $10 child. To RVSP: 707-559-8585.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

