A la carte: Harvest season brings awards, dinners, fairs

CALISTOGA

Castello top US tasting room

The Castello di Amorosa, an authentically built 13th-century Tuscan castle and winery, received top honors in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards as “Best Tasting Room 2019.”

One of Napa Valley’s landmark destinations, Castello di Amorosa was a labor of love for founder Dario Sattui. It was built with antique bricks, roof tiles, hand-hewn timbers and doors, hand-forged iron gates, lamps and hardware imported from Europe as well as more than 8,000 tons of hand-chiseled local s tone.

Other contenders for the top spot included Louis M. Martini (St. Helena) HALL Rutherford (Rutherford), Outland (Napa) Del Dotto Vineyards (St. Helena and Napa), Tank Garage Winery (Calistoga) and Iron Horse Vineyards (Sebastopol.)

NORTH BAY

40 under 40 Tastemakers

Each year, Wine Enthusiast magazine awards the next generation of innovators in the world of wine, spirits, cider and beer with a spot in their 40 Under 40 Tastemakers list.

This year, three Sonoma County winemakers made the list, plus two from Napa County and two from Mendocino County. They ranged from a duck farmer who launched her own wine label to a winemaker who also produces award-winning cheese and a cannabis-wine entrepreneur.

Here are the young tastemakers from the North Bay:

Jennifer Reichardt, 32, owner/winemaker of Raft Wines and COO of Sonoma County Poultry/Liberty Duck of Petaluma: Hailing from the Reichardt family of duck farmers, Jennifer launched the small-production Raft Wines in 2016 using organically farmed grapes from across California, and quickly joined the effort to rebuild after the California fires of 2017.

Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker for Imagery Estate Winery in Glen Ellen: The daughter of Imagery founder Joe Benziger, Jamie worked summers at the winery during college and got hooked on the wineries’ interesting varietals.

She recently launched Imagery California, a new line of traditional varieties “with a little twist.”

Chip Forsythe, 32, winemaker/CEO of Rebel Coast Winery in Sonoma: The Texas-raised Forsythe is a Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo grad and entrepreneur who likes bucking the trend.

He released the world’s first alcohol-free, sativa plant-infused wine in 2018, and it sold out immediately.

Sebastian Donoso, 37, winemaker of Fringe Collective in Hopland: Native Chilean Donoso has taken the helm of Fetzer Vineyards’ new high-end line of wines, launching Fringe Collective in 2018.

He makes classic varieties from extreme vineyard sites, starting with Sonoma Coast chardonnay and Central Coast pinot noir.

Sarah Cahn Bennett, 39, owner/winemaker of Pennyroyal Farm in Boonville and owner/general manager of Navarro Vineyards & Winery in Philo: After growing up on Navarro Vineyards & Winery, Bennett earned a master’s degree in enology and viticulture from UC Davis and returned to the family business.

At Pennyroyal Farm, she’s overseen the production of the goat and sheep cheeses and their integration into the wine program while adding to the farm’s hospitality program, including its tasting menus.

Paul Gospodarczyk, 37, winemaking professor/winemaker at Napa Valley College in Napa: Gospodarczyk runs the largest viticulture and winemaking programs in the world, with a 5-acre vineyard and commercial winery as his classroom. He is also a certified sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Maayan Koschitzky, 39, director of winemaking at Atelier Melka by Philippe Melka in St. Helena: This sabra made wine in his native Israel for more than five years before heading to the Napa Valley in 2011 to work at Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle.