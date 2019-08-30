Great reasons to get outdoors in Sonoma County this week

FAMILY HIKE, SEPT. 2

Kenwood: Take a docent-guided 2-mile family hike in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. The hike begins and ends at the visitors center. $10 per vehicle, $8 for seniors and students. 707-833-5712.

OAK, REDWOODS HIKE, SEPT. 7

Santa Rosa: Naturalist John Lynch leads a free, 5-mile round-trip guided hike in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. The hike begins and ends at the visitors center. $10 per vehicle, $8 for seniors and students. 707-833-5712.

HOOD MOUNTAIN HIKE, SEPT. 7

Santa Rosa: Join Bill and Dave Hikes on a moderately strenuous 6.5-mile hike in the extreme northern part of Hood Mountain Regional Park and the McCormick addition of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Meet 9:45 a.m. at Hood Mountain’s parking lot at the end of Los Alamos Road 4.5 miles north of Highway 12. Bring lunch and liquids. $7 parking. billanddavehikes.com

FITNESS HIKE, SEPT. 7

Glen Ellen: Take a free 2-mile round-trip fitness hike to the lake at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or continue further to the Ancient Redwood for a 4.5-mile round-trip hike. Meet in the ranch parking lot. jacklondonpark.com.

FITNESS HIKES, SEPT. 7-OCT. 26

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, kicks off an eight-week Beginning Hiking for Fitness program with a 2.2-mile hike, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The eight Saturday hikes are at locations in Sonoma County including Spring Lake/Lake Ralphine and Jack London State Park. The challenge of the hike gradually increases each week. The series costs $80 or is free (including parking for the Sugarloaf Ridge hike) for holders of a ParkRX from a Sonoma County medical provider. Visit https://parkrx-sonomacounty.org/contact/ for details. sugarloafpark.org.

WATER BARK, SEPT. 7

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks’ popular weekend swimming for off-leash dogs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Spring Lake Lagoon, 393 Violetti Road, starts Sept. 7-8. Entry fees are $5 per dog for Regional Parks members and $7 for nonmembers. Parking is free for members and $7 per vehicle for nonmembers. Free treats and tennis balls for the first 300 dogs on Sept. 7. More information at SonomaCountyParks.org.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Santa Rosa: Make a marble maze out of ordinary household items at 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Free, all ages welcome. 707-539-2865.

