Pairings: Fall fare complements this Rhone red

What a sassy beauty our Wine of the Week — The Larsen Projekt 2017 Dry Creek Valley Grenache ($35) — is. It is delicious without being ponderous and does not take itself too seriously, a good thing in a wine. It is playful and engaging, with dark fruit flavors, bursts of earthy minerals and whispers of spice, including both black and white peppercorns.

During the final weeks of summer, enjoy this wine outside, with grilled pizzas topped with olive oil, dead ripe tomatoes, smoked mozzarella and freshly ground pepper. As fall sets in, you’ll find it a lovely match with homemade meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs, roasted root vegetables and slow-cooked meats, including French daubes. Beef Bourguignon is a fabulous partner with this wine and perfect for a special occasion. If you don’t have a recipe, look for Julia Child’s, as it is one of her most-praised dishes.

For today’s recipe, I’m taking inspiration from those peppercorns. These meatballs, inspired by a dish I enjoyed in Malaysian Borneo while visiting pepper farms, have layers of flavor that resonate with the layered quality of this wine. The creamy sauce is remarkably delicious with the wine and softens the already fairly soft tannins in what becomes an ideal marriage that will make your palate want to dance the night away.

Three-Peppercorn Meatballs in Peppercorn Sauce

Makes 24 meatballs

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, minced

5-6 garlic cloves, minced

— Kosher salt

2 teaspoons black peppercorns, crushed

2 teaspoons white peppercorns, crushed

2 teaspoons dried green peppercorns, crushed

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

¾ pound grass-fed beef, preferably ground twice

¾ pound pastured pork, preferably ground twice

1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 large egg, beaten

4-6 ounces caul fat, see Note below

½ cup Armagnac or brandy

1 tablespoon brined green peppercorns

6 tablespoons crème fraîche

Pour the olive oil into a sauté pan set over medium heat, add the shallots, and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute more.

Season with salt.

Stir in the black, white, and green peppercorns and the cardamom, remove from the heat, and let cool.

Put the beef and pork into a mixing bowl and add the cooled shallot mixture and the parsley. Mix thoroughly. Add the egg, mix well and then use your hands to knead the mixture until it is uniformly smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

To finish the meatballs, line a baking sheet with wax paper. Use a ¾ ounce ice cream scoop or melon baller to form balls, returning them to the wax paper after they are formed.

Stretch the caul fat on a clean work surface and wrap each ball in a piece of it, overlapping the fat just a bit, as it will shrink when it is cooked.

Set a heavy skillet — cast iron is ideal — over medium-high heat and when the pan is hot, add several meatballs. Cook for about 45 seconds, agitate the skillet so the balls roll, and cook until evenly browned and starting to firm up. Transfer to a plate and continue until all the balls have been cooked.

Pour the Armagnac or brandy into the pan and swirl to deglaze it, using a fork or spatula to pick up any bits of meat that stick. Add the brined green peppercorns and the créme fraiche, stir and heat through, and carefully return the meatballs and any juices that have collected on the plate to the pan. Lower the heat, cover and simmer gently for 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, tip into a shallow serving bowl, and enjoy right away.

Note: Caul fat is a very thin sheet of fat that resembles lace curtains. You can find it at the Sonoma County Meat Co. and other butcher shops. It is quite easy to use and has the benefit of being naturally gluten free. If you do not want to use it, you can coat the meatballs first in all-purpose flour, then in beaten raw egg and finally in fine bread crumbs.