Reuse and repair party draws people with broken things to Santa Rosa’s northwest library

Next meeting: Oct. 12, 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a presentation on Paleolithic technologies, such as making fire, creating shelter and basketry.

What: A group that meets occasionally on Saturday afternoons to discuss sustainability issues related to ecology, the economy, and communities.

It was not your usual Saturday afternoon at the Northwest Regional Library at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa.

Instead of checking out books, CDs and DVDs, library goers came in droves carrying broken laptops and iPhones, rusty bicycles with flat tires, torn clothing and defective table lamps.

Sonoma resident Lin deVincente had a table lamp with a faulty pull-chain and Melissa Bonney of Freestone had a portable Bluetooth speaker with a faulty battery.

“I called the manufacturer and they said they don’t recommend changing the battery, of course,” she said.

Bonney was among scores of local residents who sought help from 51 volunteer repair experts at the library’s “Reuse & Repair Party” on Saturday. The event, organized by librarian Jenny Rockwell, was aimed at keeping useful items out of the landfill and encouraging people to fix things instead of throwing them away.

“This is really cool, the whole idea of giving items another life,” Bonney said. “Throwing things away is such a waste.”

The event is part of the Northwest Library’s Planet People Project reading circle, which meets occasionally on Saturday afternoons to discuss sustainability issues related to ecology, the economy, and communities.

“The library is about information and bringing people together to learn about sustainability and connecting them to resources in the community,” Rockwell said.

Volunteers set up shop inside the library and out in the parking lot. With temperatures in the low 90s, volunteers from Community Bikes in Santa Rosa and Bay Area Bike Mobile oiled rusty chains and swapped out flat tires.

In the children’s section of the library, volunteers darned and sewed pants, skirts and other clothes. Denyse Caven of Santa Rosa made small talk with another volunteer as she worked on a skirt that needed a new elastic waist band.

“The woman who dropped it off said the skirt belonged to her mother so it’s important to her,” Caven said.

Bodhi Nadler, owner of Mac Daddy Repairs in Sebastopol, helped swap out an old battery in a 5-year-old Hewlett Packard laptop that belonged to Alcides Villalvir of Santa Rosa.

Villalvir said he tried to change the battery himself, but he had trouble with a screw that seemed stuck. The computer is used by three of Villalvir’s school-aged children.

“The computer cost about $450,” he said, speaking in Spanish. “It got a virus about two years ago and I took it to Best Buy and they charged me $200 to get rid of the virus.”

Villalvir said he often brings his children to the Northwest Library so they can read and check out books. An ad for repair party prompted him to bring his computer.

Bodhi said the repair party is part of the Right to Repair movement, which advocates for legislation that discourages companies from creating obstacles that keep people from fixing items.

“The idea that we can just buy a new one and throw the old one away is not helpful,” Bodhi said. “They really don’t want you fixing things. You have to buy a new one.”

