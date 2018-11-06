Doughnut lovers were up extremely early Tuesday for the grand opening of the new Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park and the chance to enjoy free doughnuts for a year.

The first 100 people in the door at 6 a.m., many clutching blankets from a night spent in tents outside the building, won prizes ranging from free doughnuts to a commemorative travel mug.

The shop is at 5090 Redwood Drive and is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m.-12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m.-1 a.m. For people who just can't get enough of the sweet treats, the drive-thru is open 24 hours.