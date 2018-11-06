(1 of ) Tucomma Searcy and his son, Kelton, place their orders during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(2 of ) Free doughnuts were given out during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(3 of ) Thomas Olding was the first in line during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(4 of ) A display case filled with doughnuts at Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(5 of ) From left clockwise, Diana Gonzalez, Savannah Hamilton, Leeana Vargas, Anahi Cisneros and Marlene Cisneros pitch their tent on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, for the Tuesday grand opening of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Rohnert Park. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(6 of ) The drive through opens for business during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(7 of ) Customers lined up for hours prior to the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(8 of ) Customers begin to file in during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(9 of ) Backpacks were given out during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(10 of ) Doughnuts are passed through a glaze during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(11 of ) Doughnuts are conveyed to a glazing step during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(12 of ) Coffee mugs were handed out during the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(13 of ) Employees stock the display case prior to the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(14 of ) Doughnuts are passed through a glaze prior to the grand opening of the Krispy Kreme in Rohnert Park on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)