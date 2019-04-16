Chief judge: 10 top value wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge competition 2019

Daryl Groom, chief judge of the 2019 North Coast Wine Challenge, chose 10 wines representing good value across the range of major varieties entered in the contest. Here is what he came up with, from whites to reds:

Dry Creek Vineyards 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek Valley: 95 points. ($20)

Ferrari Carano 2018 Pinot Grigio, Russian River: 90 points. ($14)

Gloria Ferrer NV Blanc De Noirs, Carneros: 99 points. ($22)

Husch 2017 Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley: 97 points. ($15)

Toad Hollow 2017 Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino County: 94 points. ($14.99)

Enkidu 2017 “E” Cuvee JM (Red Rhone Blend) , Sonoma County: 95 points. ($20)

Iter 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley: 92 points. ($19.99)

La Storia 2016 Merlot, Alexander Valley: 96 points. ($23)

Roth Estate 2016 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast: 95 points. ($24)

Carol Shelton 2016 Wild Thing Old Vine Zinfandel, Mendocino: 94 points. ($19)