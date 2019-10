More than 800,000 PG&E customers in Northern and Central California will be without electricity Wednesday, as the utility shuts down power in attempts to prevent wildfire.

The map below shows the areas of the North Bay that are being affected by the planned outages in real time.

Green: 1-49 affected customers, Yellow: 50-499, Orange: 500-4,999, Red: 5,000+

(It might take a minute to load due to lots of data from PG&E.)