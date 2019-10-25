Map: Kincade fire boundary, evacuation zone and shelters

Sonoma County's Kincade fire incident map showing the fire boundary, evacuation zone, shelters, PG&E power outage areas and planned shutoff locations.

The red areas with white spots indicate increased levels of "fire radiative power," detected by a NASA satellite early Thursday; they do not necessarily show acreage that the fire has burned.

Click on the red menu bar to see all of the information options.

The map includes the most current information from the county.