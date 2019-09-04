2 firefighters injured battling Country fire in El Dorado County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 4, 2019, 7:47AM

SACRAMENTO, — A wildfire in Northern California has prompted evacuations and injured two firefighters.

California's state firefighting agency says the Country fire began Tuesday afternoon in El Dorado County.

The fire had burned 75 acres near the rural community of Cool, about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The agency reported two firefighters had minor injuries, without providing details.

Firefighters had halted the fire's forward progress by early evening, making the fire 20% contained.

Firefighters have been attacking the fire with engines, helicopters, air tankers and bulldozers. Local authorities have mandatory evacuations covering several streets.

Authorities said they did not know how the fire started. It is one of at least seven wildfires burning across California.

